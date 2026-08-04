President Lai attends Ketagalan Forum: 2026 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue

TAIWAN, August 4 - On the morning of August 4, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the Ketagalan Forum: 2026 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that as the CCP's authoritarianism continues to expand, Taiwan will safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, maintain regional peace and stability, and foster global prosperity and development. He also stated that Taiwan will continue to upgrade national defense and build whole-of-society defense and resilience, while connecting with democratic partners to build non-red supply chains. The president emphasized that Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy and a cornerstone of peace in the Indo-Pacific. He expressed hope of continuing ahead, side by side, to protect common values and achieve shared goals.

Upon arriving at the event, Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) Co-founder and Executive Director Luke de Pulford outlined the content of the statement issued by IPAC regarding China's implementation of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law before personally presenting a copy of the statement to President Lai.

A transcript of President Lai's remarks follows:

I sincerely welcome our overseas friends to Taiwan.

This year marks the 10th Ketagalan Forum. In many cultures, the number 10 represents fullness and renewal. So, thank you for making the long trip here, to be with us for this special milestone.

I would also like to thank all the participants and organizers. Since 2017, when the forum was established, we have lived through a changing international landscape. We have also overcome the challenges of the pandemic, when we adopted an online format. But no matter the distance; no matter the challenges, we walked close together because of our shared values and beliefs.

Last month, China implemented the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, ignoring international opposition. IPAC immediately released a statement on the law, condemning it as "a flagrant breach of basic fundamental rights."

I would like to thank IPAC Co-Chair [for Japan] Nakatani [Gen], Executive Director de Pulford, and all the rest of IPAC for reaffirming that position by their participation today. I am honored to represent the people of Taiwan in expressing our sincere gratitude and support for IPAC's statement. And we will stand firmly, together with you, to defend global democracy and the rule of law.

I want to emphasize that China's ethnic unity law infringes upon Taiwan's sovereignty and persecutes religions and minority groups. But it goes beyond that. By using forms of transnational repression, it imposes political censorship in all parts of the world, creating a chilling effect. The entire international community should come together and staunchly oppose this malicious law.

As the CCP's authoritarianism continues to expand, red terror is also spreading into every corner of the world. In this context, this year's forum focuses on global democratic resilience, collective responses to gray zone aggression, and building non-red supply chains. These reflect Taiwan's global positioning and the international responsibilities we hope to shoulder.

So, as the forum enters a new milestone, I want to tell the world that Taiwan will not waver from its path.

First, we will safeguard the values of freedom and democracy.

Thirty years ago, the people of Taiwan bravely went to the polls, undaunted by China's missile threats. With our first direct presidential election, voters announced to the world that Taiwan is a democratic country and that the country's future will be decided by the people of Taiwan. Our democratic success has earned international recognition, and we will not reverse course.

Against threats from China's ethnic unity law, Taiwan's position is clear. We will not accept united front infiltration or red terror. We will not stand by while China tries to extend its reach into Taiwan or any other free nation or region.

We will build stronger systems to prevent, counter, and protect against these threats. We will also deepen our cooperation with friends and allies. Together, we will defend free speech, boost defense and resilience around the world, and uphold the rules-based international order.

Second, we will maintain regional peace and stability.

Recently, the G7 leaders' statement and a report from the European Parliament both reaffirmed their support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also expressed opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo across the strait.

We thank our international partners for their strong focus on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. And we will respond with action, based on the principles of collective defense and shared responsibility. We will continue to upgrade our national defense and build whole-of-society defense and resilience. By expanding global cooperation, we will unite our full strength, to secure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Third, we will foster global prosperity and development.

As the world enters an era of smart technology, Taiwan is promoting AI applications in all sectors. We are also putting focus on three key technologies: silicon photonics, quantum computing, and robotics. Taiwan will be more than a hub for AI infrastructure. Moving forward, we will continue to lead tech development worldwide.

We will also leverage our expertise in AI, semiconductors, and [information and communication technology] to connect with democratic partners. Together, we will deepen our industry and trade ties, and build non-red supply chains. This will make our economies more resilient and our nations more secure and prosperous.

Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy. We are also a cornerstone of peace in the Indo-Pacific. Even in the face of authoritarian threats and emerging global challenges, we will stand firm. We will make sure that this beacon of democracy continues to shine and that the foundation of our freedom stays strong.

Your support is key in powering Taiwan forward. Thank you for taking action for democracy, peace, and prosperity. Let's continue ahead, side by side, to protect our common values, and achieve our shared goals. Thank you again, and I wish this forum great success. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event were Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Russell Dlamini, United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Emeritus Michael McCaul, former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, and former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland.

