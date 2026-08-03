STATEMENT: During Water Quality Month, Reminder That DC Insider Michael Whatley Sides With Chemours Over Eastern NC

To mark the start of Water Quality Month, NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement: “DC insider Michael Whatley has made it abundantly clear that he is on the side of the polluters who dumped forever chemicals into North Carolinians’ drinking water. Whatley took campaign cash from Chemours and then refused to answer questions about his stance on PFAS regulations or whether Chemours had adequately cleaned up their contamination in Eastern North Carolina. As North Carolinians continue to live with the impacts of forever chemicals in their communities, Whatley is continuing to sell them out for his own political benefit.” DC insider Michael Whatley sides with Chemours over North Carolina families: Whatley took thousands of dollars from the Chemours Company PAC while refusing to answer questions about his position on PFAS or Chemours. WUNC: “Questions Griffin did not address included whether Whatley believes Chemours has adequately addressed the contamination allegedly caused by it and DuPont; about the GOP candidate’s stance on the settlement agreement; and about the Trump EPA’s decision to rescind Biden-era health limits for GenX and three other PFAS.”

For decades , Chemours dumped forever chemicals into the Cape Fear River in Eastern North Carolina. Earlier this year, researchers found high levels of PFAS in blood samples of Wilmington residents. Last year, Whatley championed spending cuts that delayed PFAS clean up at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base by five years. ###

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