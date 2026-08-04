Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life

No one knows when the call to act will come. For U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darian Bogart, it came on the side of Interstate 95 in South Carolina, where years of military training prepared him to pull an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle and provide the lifesaving care that saved the driver's life.

On July 20, 2026, while home on leave, Bogart, an engineering apprentice assigned to the 39th Civil Engineering Squadron, was traveling with a friend when they spotted a vehicle that had crashed head-on into a tree. Smoke was already rising from the wreckage.

"We saw a car had hit a tree head-on, and it was starting to smoke," Bogart said. "I looked at my friend and asked, 'Do you think we should stop?' I didn't know how badly the driver was hurt or if anyone with medical training would stop. I knew I had the skills to help, so there really wasn't another choice."

When Bogart reached the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver was unconscious. He rushed to the wreck and attempted to open the driver's door, but the handle ripped off in his hand as the damaged vehicle began falling apart.

"The driver woke up while I was trying to get him out," Bogart said. "I had to convince him to leave the vehicle. He partially climbed out before losing consciousness again, and I was able to pull him the rest of the way to safety."

With the driver safely away from the burning vehicle, Bogart immediately began assessing his injuries.

"He regained consciousness shortly after," Bogart said. "I wrapped his hands because of the severe burns, flushed the dirt and blood from his eyes so he could see and stay calm, and continued checking him for other injuries."

During his assessment, Bogart discovered catastrophic injuries to the driver's right leg.

"I noticed his right hip and femur had been shattered, and he had a small wound on his thigh that was bleeding heavily," Bogart said. "I applied a tourniquet and packed the wound with gauze while talking with emergency dispatchers, explaining everything I was seeing and doing."

Bogart continued treating the driver until first responders and a Life Flight helicopter arrived. He then assisted emergency personnel in transferring the driver onto the aircraft before stepping aside, knowing the patient was finally in the hands of advanced medical professionals.

"The EMS chief on scene told me there was no way the driver would have survived without the tourniquet," Bogart said. "A couple of days later, the state trooper who responded called to tell me the driver was stable and expected to make a full recovery."

Bogart’s actions did not go unnoticed, in the days following the rescue, the South Carolina Highway Patrol recognized his courage and selfless service.

“The bravery shown by Bogart is a testament to his character and his commitment to help others in need,” said Colonel C.N. Williamson, SCHP Commander. “His quick action in removing the driver from the burning car before it had been completely engulfed in flames likely prevented the collision from having a fatal outcome.”

Bogart credits nearly eight years of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training and the Air Force's emphasis on remaining calm in a crisis for preparing him to respond without hesitation.

"I've had TCCC training throughout my entire career," Bogart said. "The Air Force prepared me to stay calm and respond under pressure, but more importantly, it taught me the core value of Service Before Self and for me, that means not turning a blind eye when we can help, even if it puts us in harm’s way.”

Though the incident occurred while he was on leave, Bogart said his response was simply an extension of the training every Airman receives.

"The biggest thing I want other Airmen to take away from this is to take your training seriously," he said. "You never know when you'll need it. It could happen during a deployment, or it could happen when you least expect it."

Bogart sustained minor burns during the rescue but has since returned to Incirlik Air Base and is back with his unit, ready to support the mission.

“The 39th CES takes pride in the caliber of the Airmen we develop and the character they demonstrate every day,” said Maj. Lukas Morse, 39th CES commander. “What SSgt. Bogart did is exactly why we train the way we do. His ability to remain calm, rely on his training and put someone else’s life before his own reflects the values and culture that define our squadron; and we couldn’t be more honored to have him in our ranks.”

Although his actions took place thousands of miles from Türkiye, they embodied the readiness, professionalism and selfless service expected of every Airman assigned to the 39th ABW.