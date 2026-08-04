Fish Protein Concentrate Market to Reach US$279.5 Mn by 2033 Driven by Nutritional Demand

The fish protein concentrate market will grow from US$164.2 Mn in 2026 to US$279.5 Mn by 2033 at 7.9% CAGR, driven by demand for high-protein foods & feed.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fish protein concentrate market is witnessing significant growth as demand for high-quality marine-based protein ingredients continues to rise across food, nutraceutical, animal nutrition, and functional food industries. The global fish protein concentrate market size is likely to be valued at US$ 164.2 million in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 279.5 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Increasing awareness regarding protein-rich diets, rising demand for sustainable nutritional ingredients, and growing adoption of functional food products are among the major factors supporting market expansion. Fish protein concentrate offers high nutritional value, including essential amino acids, peptides, and minerals, making it an attractive ingredient for manufacturers seeking to develop protein-enriched food and dietary products.

The market is experiencing strong momentum due to increasing global protein consumption, growing health and wellness trends, and expanding applications in sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and medical nutrition products. The shift toward alternative and sustainable protein sources is encouraging food manufacturers to explore marine-derived proteins as a valuable ingredient category. Additionally, advancements in extraction technologies, improved processing methods, and increasing investments in seafood processing infrastructure are enhancing product quality, shelf life, and commercial availability. The growing focus on reducing seafood waste through value-added processing is also contributing to the rising adoption of fish protein concentrate across multiple industries.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Source

• Tuna

• Salmon

• Cod

• Anchovy

• Others

By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

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Regional Insights

North America represents a significant market for fish protein concentrate due to strong demand for nutritional supplements, functional foods, and premium protein ingredients. The United States remains a major contributor, supported by increasing health-conscious consumer behavior, growing sports nutrition demand, and advanced food processing capabilities. The region's established seafood industry and increasing preference for sustainable protein solutions further support market development.

Europe is another prominent market, driven by rising demand for clean-label ingredients, sustainable food production practices, and advanced nutritional products. Countries such as Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are witnessing increased adoption of marine-based protein ingredients due to strong consumer awareness regarding health, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. The region's strict food quality standards are also encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced processing technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to expanding seafood processing industries, increasing protein consumption, and rising demand for nutritional food products. Countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies are experiencing rapid growth in functional foods, dietary supplements, and aquaculture activities. Rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of nutritional health, and increasing investments in seafood processing infrastructure are creating substantial opportunities for market participants across the region.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also emerging as promising markets due to increasing seafood production, improving food processing capabilities, and growing interest in affordable protein ingredients. Expanding aquaculture operations and rising demand for animal feed solutions are expected to support market growth in these regions.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The fish protein concentrate market is evolving through technological advancements focused on improving extraction efficiency, nutritional quality, and product functionality. Modern processing technologies such as enzymatic hydrolysis, membrane filtration, and advanced drying techniques are enabling manufacturers to produce concentrates with higher protein content, improved digestibility, and enhanced stability.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are increasingly being integrated into seafood processing operations to optimize production efficiency, monitor quality parameters, and improve supply chain management. AI-based systems help manufacturers analyze raw material availability, predict demand patterns, and reduce operational waste. These technologies are supporting more efficient production processes while improving consistency across product batches.

Market Highlights

The increasing global demand for protein-rich ingredients is one of the primary factors driving fish protein concentrate market growth. Consumers are becoming more focused on nutrition, preventive healthcare, and functional foods, encouraging manufacturers to develop products containing high-quality protein sources. Fish protein concentrate provides essential amino acids and bioavailable nutrients, making it a valuable ingredient for health-oriented applications.

The growing popularity of sports nutrition and active lifestyles is creating new opportunities for fish protein concentrate manufacturers. Athletes and fitness-focused consumers are increasingly seeking protein products that support muscle development, recovery, and overall wellness. This trend is encouraging supplement manufacturers to explore marine-derived protein ingredients as alternatives to traditional protein sources.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Vinh Hoan

• Hung Vuong Corporation

• Bien Dong Seafood

• GODACO Seafood

• Nam Viet Corp

• Hoang Long Group

• Dai Thanh Seafoods

• AGIFISH Co.

• Truong Giang Fishery Holdings Corp.

• Aquatex Ben Tre

• NTSF SEAFOODS

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future growth prospects of the global fish protein concentrate market remain strong as demand for sustainable, high-quality protein ingredients continues expanding across multiple industries. Increasing consumer interest in functional foods, nutritional supplements, and alternative protein sources will create significant opportunities for manufacturers to develop innovative products with enhanced health benefits.

Emerging technologies will play a critical role in shaping the future of the market. Artificial intelligence, automation, IoT-based monitoring, and advanced processing systems will help companies improve production efficiency, enhance quality control, and optimize supply chain operations. These technologies will enable manufacturers to meet rising demand while maintaining cost competitiveness and sustainability standards.

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