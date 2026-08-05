Renogy to Open Off-Grid Experience Hub at the 2026 National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne

National 4x4 Outdoors Show in Melbourne

Visitors can experience complete off-grid energy systems, explore new products and speak with local specialists at Stand T124 from 21–23 August 2026.

Our goal is to make reliable off-grid power accessible to more people, and our dealer partners are a very important part of that journey.” — Adam Scowcroft, Renogy Sales Manager

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global provider of off-grid energy solutions, will open an Off-Grid Experience Hub at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne, held from 21 to 23 August 2026 at Melbourne Showgrounds.At Stand T124, visitors will be able to experience how solar generation, lithium energy storage, vehicle charging, power conversion and smart energy management work together as one complete system.The hub is designed to help consumers understand off-grid power in a practical and accessible way. Visitors can explore Renogy’s latest mobile energy products, see connected system demonstrations and speak with local specialists about the power requirements of their 4WDs, caravans, campervans and touring setups.Helping More Australians Experience Off-Grid PowerFor many travellers, off-grid energy provides the freedom to stay away from powered sites for longer while continuing to operate essential equipment such as refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communications and other onboard appliances.However, selecting the right system involves more than choosing a battery or solar panel. Battery capacity, appliance demand, available installation space, solar conditions and vehicle charging all influence how a system should be designed.The Renogy Off-Grid Experience Hub will help visitors better understand these factors and see how the individual components connect.“Off-grid power should not be limited to experienced users or highly customised builds,” said Adam Scowcroft, representing Renogy Australia. “Our goal is to make reliable off-grid power accessible to more people, and our dealer partners are a very important part of that journey. We are continuing to build this network and provide our partners with product training, technical knowledge and marketing support. By working closely with dealers and installers, we can help more Australians choose the right system, receive professional installation and enjoy greater confidence when travelling off-grid.”Growing with the Australian MarketFounded in the United States in 2010, Renogy entered the Australian market in 2017 and expanded its local operations in 2024, establishing its Australian headquarters in Melbourne.Today, Renogy is building a locally supported sales and service network that connects vehicle manufacturers, distributors, dealers, professional installers, online channels and technical support.Selected Australian caravan manufacturers now integrate Renogy off-grid power systems into new vehicles, giving customers access to complete onboard power solutions from the beginning of their ownership journey.For existing vehicles and system upgrades, Renogy works with dealer and installer partners to provide product guidance, professional installation, and ongoing support.By combining OEM integration, aftermarket services and local expertise, Renogy aims to make reliable off-grid energy easier to access for more Australians.Experience the Next Generation of Off-Grid PowerAt Stand T124, visitors will be among the first in Australia to experience Renogy’s latest generation of off-grid energy products, including:● The new 4-in-1 Smart Power Management System, designed to integrate multiple charging and power management functions into one streamlined solution● A new range of portable power stations for flexible power at campsites, on the road and during outdoor activities● Upgraded ShadowFlux™ solar panels, delivering stronger performance in partially shaded conditions● The latest lithium batteries, charging solutions, inverters and smart energy management products for mobile livingThe new lineup represents a broader upgrade in performance, system integration and ease of use. It also introduces Renogy’s new unified family design, bringing a more consistent look and user experience across the product range.Renogy specialists will be available throughout the show to demonstrate the new products, explain how they work together and help visitors explore solutions suited to their vehicle, energy needs and travel plans.Event DetailsEvent: National 4x4 Outdoors Show MelbourneDates: 21–23 August 2026Venue: Melbourne ShowgroundsRenogy Stand: T124About RenogyFounded in the United States in 2010, Renogy delivers complete off-grid energy solutions for caravans, campervans, motorhomes, 4WDs, boats, remote properties and other mobile or off-grid applications.Its portfolio spans solar generation, lithium energy storage, battery charging, power conversion, portable power and smart energy management, helping customers access reliable energy wherever grid power is limited or unavailable.In Australia, Renogy products are available through the company’s online channels, installer partners and major retail networks, including Supercheap Auto.

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