Green Shield 2026 Strengthens International Fight Against Environmental Crime Across the Amazon Basin

I2LEC Coordination Team in Bogota

International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC) has successfully concluded its Operation Green Shield 2026 in the Amazon Basin.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law enforcement agencies from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, with organizational support and leadership from the United Arab Emirates through the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), have successfully concluded Operation Green Shield 2026, one of the largest ever coordinated international policing operations against environmental crime in the Amazon Basin.Coordinated from a command center in Bogotá, Green Shield 2026 combined intelligence-led investigations, cross-border planning and real-time information sharing to tackle criminal networks involved in illegal mining, logging, wildlife trafficking, fuel smuggling, land grabbing and related crimes that threaten biodiversity, local communities and regional stability.Building on earlier I2LEC operations, including Operation Green Shield 2025, which mobilized more than 1,500 officers across Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, the 2026 operation featured synchronized deployments in remote riverine and border zones, real-time geospatial mission tracking, and follow-on investigations aimed at dismantling entire criminal networks rather than only seizing illicit goods.The results confirm the effectiveness of the priorities established through the experience gained in 2024 and 2025. Key achievements include the deployment of over 3,600 law enforcement officers from the participating countries, 1,045 field actions that led to the capture of 839 involved individuals, and the seizure of 280,450 cubic meters of illegally sourced timber, 195 tons of minerals and 800 illegal fishing incidents. The operation also resulted in the rescue of over 3,000 live animals, the recovery of at least 430 deceased animals linked to wildlife trafficking, and the seizure of over 32,000 items of equipment used in illegal mining activities.The cumulative value of seizures exceeded US$280 million. These outcomes demonstrate that I2LEC has moved beyond conference diplomacy and aspirational commitments to deliver tangible operational impact.Colonel Dana Humaid, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said: "The UAE leadership firmly believes that collaboration is essential to combating transnational crime and that effective international cooperation represents both the present and the future of policing. By working together, law enforcement agencies can achieve stronger results and set a positive example for the international community. This vision lies at the heart of I2LEC, which brings countries together to strengthen operational cooperation and develop coordinated responses to environmental and climate-related crime."“As the host country, Colombia extends its special thanks to the President and the government of the United Arab Emirates for their leadership, support, and coordination in the implementation of Green Shield 2026. This operation has transformed cooperation and intelligence sharing into concrete action against illegal mining, the illicit appropriation of hydrocarbons, deforestation, and other environmental crimes. Protecting our natural resources requires a shared response – “Together for a greener, safer future”, became a slogan adopted by participating countries", said General William Oswaldo Rincón Zambrano, Director General of the Colombian National Police.Commander General of the Bolivian Police Mirko Antonio Sokol Saravia, said: “Bolivia’s participation in the Operation Green Shield 2026 enabled us to strengthen our operational capabilities in the fight against environmental crimes affecting forests, biodiversity, rivers, and communities. We thank the United Arab Emirates for their leadership, support, and coordination provided, as well as for promoting regional cooperation based on concrete action. The results achieved during this operation confirm that unity and coordinated efforts among countries are essential to advancing the defense and protection of the Amazon."General J. Manuel Cruz Chamba, Director of the Environmental Directorate of the National Police of Peru, added: “For the National Police of Peru, it is a privilege to participate in the international Operation Green Shield 2026. We especially value the support of the President of the United Arab Emirates through the I2LEC initiative, which strengthens cooperation and joint action against illegal mining and environmental crime. These crimes do not respect borders; they therefore require a coordinated international response. Peru reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Amazon for present and future generations.”Operation Green Shield 2026 is part of a series of I2LEC global policing operations, a UAE-led international platform established in partnership with UNODC in 2023 to strengthen the role of law enforcement in addressing environmental crime and climate-related security risks. Since its launch, I2LEC has developed into a global operational platform supporting international training, research, intelligence-sharing and multinational enforcement operations, while helping countries treat environmental crime as both an organized crime challenge and a climate-security priority.As environmental crime continues to expand in scale and sophistication, the operation demonstrates the value of sustained international partnerships in protecting critical ecosystems, disrupting illicit financial networks and strengthening collective security. The operation reinforces the commitment of I2LEC participating countries and international partners to pursue those responsible for exploiting the world's natural resources and building lasting operational cooperation that extends well beyond a single enforcement campaign.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.