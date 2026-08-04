Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia launch the Teacher Self-Assessment tool to strengthen teaching quality

The Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), with support from Australia through the BEQUAL program, will officially launch the Teacher Self-Assessment (TSA) tool on 4 August 2026 in a meeting chaired by Dr. Lamphoune Laungxay, Director General of Department of Teacher and Educational Administration Development (DTEAD) and Ms. Kate Goodfruit, Second Secretary, Australian Embassy. The launch marks an important milestone in sustained efforts to strengthen teacher professional development and improve the quality of primary education across Lao PDR. The launch event will bring together key stakeholders from the central and subnational level, including DTEAD, Department of General Education, Department of Organisation and Personnel, Department of Education Quality Assurance (DEQA), Department of Finance and Planning, eight target Provincial Education and Sports Services, all eight Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and development partners.

Dr. Lamphoune said “The Teacher Self-Assessment tool is an important step forward in supporting our teachers to reflect on their practice, strengthen their skills and better respond to the needs of students. By linking the TSA with the Primary Teaching Standards, we are building a stronger system that supports teaching quality and contributes to better learning outcomes for all children. I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Australia for its long-standing partnership and continued technical and financial support through BEQUAL, which has played an important role in helping MoES develop this tool.”

The TSA tool was first developed in 2023 alongside the Primary Teaching Standards by DTEAD, with support from Australia through BEQUAL, in cooperation with other departments and several TTCs. It was piloted in three districts with 30 teachers, and following the first pilot, revisions were made to improve the tool. It was then scaled up during the 2025–2026 school year to all Internal Pedagogical Support staff in 1124 schools, providing valuable feedback from the field. Based on this second pilot, DTEAD and BEQUAL carried out a further round of revisions to ensure the tool is practical, relevant and ready for wider use.

Ms. Kate Goodfruit said “This launch reflects the strong collaboration between MoES and Australia through BEQUAL, as well as across departments and Teacher Training Colleges. Together, we share a commitment to strengthening the foundations of basic education. By helping teachers identify their learning needs and improve their practice, the TSA will support more effective teaching in the classroom. In turn, better teaching leads to stronger student engagement, deeper learning and improved learning outcomes, helping young people develop the skills and confidence they need for the future.”