Positive Design, a Retail Interior Design Firm, Expands Into Ocean-Bound Plastic Recovery in Southeast Asia

Positive Design has partnered with CleanHub, with the goal of recovering 25,000kg of ocean-bound plastic waste.

A partnership with CleanHub introduces verified, traceable reporting as sustainability expectations shift from material choices to measurable impact.

Sustainable retail interior design is evolving beyond material specification. There is increasing demand for transparent mechanisms that demonstrate environmental impact in verifiable terms.” — Marcus Soh, General Manager of Positive Design Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail interior design firms in Southeast Asia are beginning to integrate verified environmental impact mechanisms, reflecting growing pressure for measurable sustainability . Singapore-based retail interior design consultancy Positive Design has partnered with CleanHub to fund 25,000kg of verified ocean-bound plastic recovery across the region.Key Takeaways- This initiative supports verified ocean-bound plastic recovery across Southeast Asia.- It is supported by third-party traceability through a live digital impact dashboard, enabling public reporting that strengthens transparency and ESG alignment.- This extends sustainability beyond material selection to measurable environmental impact.- Together, these developments reflect accountability trends in retail interior design.Plastic Waste LeakageWhile retail interior design has embraced sustainable materials and modular construction, industry observers such as World GBC note that fit-outs remain material-intensive and generate significant construction waste. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia continues to face significant marine plastic leakage due to gaps in waste management.Ocean-bound plastic, defined by CleanHub as plastic at risk of entering waterways and oceans due to inadequate local waste infrastructure, is considered a major contributor to marine pollution. Research indicates that land-based sources account for most plastic entering the oceans, with mismanaged waste transported via rivers and coastlines contributing to approximately 80% or more of marine plastic pollution. According to EcoVadis, independent verification is becoming increasingly critical in validating environmental claims and strengthening corporate accountability.A Traceable MechanismThis partnership introduces a traceable mechanism that tracks how Positive Design’s funding efforts support certified waste recovery efforts. Through CleanHub’s model, plastic waste at risk of entering waterways is collected, processed, and independently verified. A live impact dashboard documents progress in real time, allowing transparent reporting that can be integrated into sustainability disclosures.Industry data indicates that sustainability expectations are shifting from narrative commitments toward quantifiable metrics. Global ESG reporting frameworks increasingly emphasise traceability and Scope 3 considerations, placing scrutiny on construction practices. For retail brands in Asia, measurable environmental contributions are becoming part of long-term risk management and investor communication strategies.“Sustainable retail interior design is evolving beyond material specification,” said a spokesperson from Positive Design. “There is increasing demand for transparent mechanisms that demonstrate environmental impact in verifiable terms.”The initiative reflects a broader movement within the industry toward lifecycle thinking, circularity, and accountability. While material innovation remains central, industry stakeholders are exploring complementary strategies that address environmental impact beyond the physical store footprint.Further information on sustainability integration in retail interior design is available at https://positive-design.com/sustainability About Positive DesignPositive Design Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based luxury retail interior design and shopfitting firm with more than 30 years of experience delivering quality store environments for international retail brands across the globe. The firm provides design development, technical coordination, and build execution services, with a growing emphasis on sustainable design integration.

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