Creatio’s Quarterly Bookings Reach 255% of Prior-Year Results as Enterprises Adopt AI at Scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, workflows, or scale, announced exceptional results for the first quarter of its FY27. The company delivered bookings at 255% of the prior year's level, significantly outpacing the market. Today, Creatio helps thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries run customer workflows powered by AI.AI Market MomentumYear after year, Creatio has delivered unmatched growth in the CRM and workflow automation space. Creatio is growing across all market segments, helping organizations of every size accelerate their transformation, with particularly strong momentum in the enterprise segment, where the number of $1M+ ARR customers has doubled over the past year. As enterprises modernize for the AI era, the shift from legacy vendors to AI-native alternatives is accelerating. Across the enterprise market, Creatio continues to build and deepen relationships with globally recognized brands including Nasdaq, MetLife, Colgate Palmolive, AMD, Howdens, City of Boston, and many more who have chosen Creatio as their strategic partner to power customer workflows with AI. This momentum is further accelerated by Creatio’s global ecosystem of channel partners, who help organizations design, deploy, and scale customer workflows and AI agents built on Creatio’s platform.Three Drivers Behind the GrowthCreatio’s exceptional Q1 results were driven by three converging forces:1) Surging enterprise adoption for agentic AI. Customers are rapidly deploying AI use cases, integrating agents into sales, marketing, service, and operational workflows at scale. Enthusiasm for AI-driven automation coupled with Creatio’s best-in-class AI-native platform is translating directly into expansion and new business.2) Enterprise willingness to replace legacy stacks. Large organizations are increasingly open to revisiting their CRM and workflow architectures. Creatio’s platform is emerging as the preferred alternative to outdated, expensive legacy technologies, offering speed, flexibility, and native AI capabilities that incumbent vendors cannot match.3) Creatio’s Unlimited offering disrupts the market. Creatio’s Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited users, agents, workflows, applications, and API calls on a single platform, removes the structural and commercial barriers that have historically constrained enterprise automation. This disruptive model is resonating strongly with enterprise buyers seeking to scale without limits.“We're at the beginning of the largest enterprise software replacement cycle in decades. Organizations aren't looking to add AI to legacy systems - they're replacing legacy systems with AI-native platforms. At Creatio, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and helping customers unlock value faster.” — Katherine Kostereva, CEO, CreatioInvesting to Sustain the MomentumCreatio is committed to helping customers and partners succeed in the AI era by enabling faster innovation, simpler AI adoption, and greater business impact. To achieve this, the company is making significant investments across the following areas:1) Platform innovation. As part of the landmark 10x release, Creatio just announced a broad range of innovations, including:- Enhanced AI Studio — an end-to-end platform for managing the full lifecycle of AI agents of any complexity.- AI Twin — an LLM-style, end-user designer that enables anyone to build and deploy agents with no limits.- A new generation of CRM capabilities designed to consolidate the enterprise technology stack, including sales engagement, advanced revenue intelligence, advanced ready-to-use CRM agents, native AI web and video chat, real-time customer service agent experience, autonomous industry agents, and more.2) Scaled AI Strategy and Deployment practice. Together with its channel ecosystem, Creatio will significantly increase investment in its AI Strategy and Deployment practice, expanding its roster of AI strategists across all geographies.3) Expanded Engineering and Go-to-market teams. As the business grows aggressively, Creatio is scaling its engineering and GTM organizations to deliver on its core promise of genuine care, ensuring every customer achieves meaningful outcomes from their investment in the platform.To learn more about Creatio’s AI-native CRM and workflow platform, visit creatio.com.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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