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The Business Research Company's Digital Health For Obesity Market Trends Support A 25.6% CAGR Outlook Through The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $247.33 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital health sector targeting obesity management is rapidly transforming how this widespread condition is addressed. With advances in technology and changes in healthcare delivery, this market is poised for significant expansion. Let's explore the current market size, the main factors fueling its growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Digital Health for Obesity Market

The digital health for obesity market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $78.91 billion in 2025 to $99.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. This growth during the historic period was largely influenced by limited availability of digital obesity management tools, a rising prevalence of obesity, dependence on conventional weight management approaches, poor integration among healthcare providers and digital platforms, as well as expanding smartphone and internet usage.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25753&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking forward, the market is expected to surge even more dramatically, reaching $247.33 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.6%. This optimistic forecast is supported by technological advancements like AI-powered coaching and predictive analytics, greater acceptance of connected wearable devices, telemedicine infrastructure development, increasing awareness about personalized obesity treatment, and growing investments into digital health platforms. Key trends shaping this expansion include the widespread adoption of mobile and web-based health apps, growing popularity of wearable fitness and health trackers, rising demand for tailored weight management programs, proliferation of telehealth and remote monitoring services, and incorporating behavioral therapy and lifestyle coaching within digital solutions.

Understanding Digital Health for Obesity and Its Role

Digital health for obesity encompasses various technology-driven tools such as mobile applications, wearable gadgets, telemedicine platforms, and artificial intelligence, all designed to support prevention, management, and treatment of obesity. These solutions offer personalized monitoring, promote behavior change, enable diet tracking, guide physical activity, and facilitate remote interactions between patients and healthcare professionals. The ultimate goal is to empower individuals by providing real-time insights and support, helping them achieve sustainable weight loss and better health outcomes.

View the full digital health for obesity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-for-obesity-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Encouraging Growth in the Digital Health for Obesity Market

A significant driver behind the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth). mHealth involves using mobile devices like smartphones and tablets combined with health apps and wireless technologies to deliver healthcare services remotely, including patient education, monitoring, and real-time health management. The surge in mHealth popularity is largely due to the widespread availability of smartphones, which makes it easier to access digital tools for personal health management.

By enabling mobile-based interventions such as diet logging, activity tracking, virtual coaching, and customized feedback, mHealth plays a vital role in facilitating effective weight management and behavioral change strategies. For example, in December 2023, the UK National Health Service (NHS) reported that the number of appointments viewed or managed via its mobile app increased significantly to 4.1 million in November 2023, compared to 1.95 million the previous year. This substantial uptick highlights how mHealth adoption is propelling the digital health for obesity market forward.

Regional Market Overview of Digital Health for Obesity

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the digital health for obesity market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, presenting a comprehensive view of global market opportunities and trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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