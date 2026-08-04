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The Business Research Company's Digital Dentistry Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $11.15 Billion Through 2030

Expected to grow to $11.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital dentistry industry has been experiencing rapid growth as modern technology reshapes dental care practices worldwide. With advancements enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency, this sector is becoming increasingly vital in addressing patient needs. Below is an overview of the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities within digital dentistry.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of Digital Dentistry

The digital dentistry market has witnessed swift expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $6.79 billion in 2025 to $7.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This past growth has been fueled by an increase in dental care procedures, a greater demand for precise diagnostics, the rise of private dental clinics, heightened awareness of advanced treatment options, and improved access to dental technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $11.15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by the increasing need for streamlined dental workflows, higher patient expectations for accurate treatments, the expansion of cosmetic and implant dentistry, growing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, and broader adoption of technology-centric dental solutions. Key trends shaping this period include greater usage of intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM-based restorations, chairside digital workflows, fully digital treatment planning, and integration of 3D printing into dental practices.

Download a free sample of the digital dentistry market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15789&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Digital Dentistry and Its Scope

Digital dentistry involves employing digital tools and technologies instead of traditional mechanical or electrical instruments to carry out dental procedures. This field encompasses a variety of advanced techniques and equipment aimed at improving the efficiency, precision, and overall quality of patient care in dental settings.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Digital Dentistry Market

One of the main forces propelling the digital dentistry market is the rising incidence of dental disorders worldwide. These disorders include cavities, gum disease, tooth decay, and oral infections, which affect the teeth, gums, and surrounding oral tissues. Causes such as poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, limited access to dental care, and aging populations contribute heavily to the prevalence of these conditions.

Digital dentistry is revolutionizing how these disorders are diagnosed and treated by leveraging technologies like computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM), digital imaging, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostics. These innovations enhance treatment accuracy and outcomes. For example, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in October 2024 showed that in 2022–23, approximately 87,400 hospitalizations for dental conditions could have been avoided with timely care. Notably, children aged 5 to 9 years had the highest hospitalization rate at 12.3 per 1,000 population, highlighting the urgent need for advanced dental solutions. This growing burden of dental diseases is a significant driver of the digital dentistry market.

View the full digital dentistry market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-dentistry-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Digital Dentistry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the digital dentistry market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments in digital dentistry.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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