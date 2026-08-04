Đurić: Serbia and Zimbabwe Continue to Strengthen Their Traditionally Friendly Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated today, following talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amon Murwira, that the two countries are entering a new phase in their relations and that the Zimbabwean foreign minister's second visit this year provides a strong impetus for the further strengthening of their traditionally friendly and partner relations.

Minister Đurić emphasized that Serbia attaches great importance to its relations with Zimbabwe, noting that the friendship between the two countries dates back to the period of African nations' struggle for freedom and independence, when the former Yugoslavia recognized the importance of cooperation with the peoples of Africa in their opposition to colonialism and imperialism. He recalled that the foundations of bilateral relations were laid during that period, built on solidarity, mutual respect, and support, and that these principles continue to underpin the relationship today.

He stressed that Zimbabwe has stood by Serbia throughout the past decades during all key moments and has consistently and principledly supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia in international organizations, from the United Nations to other multilateral forums.

According to Minister Đurić, today's discussions resulted in important steps toward further strengthening bilateral relations, including the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two ministries of foreign affairs, as well as an agreement between the diplomatic academies of Serbia and Zimbabwe.

Đurić particularly highlighted the agreement to establish a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Zimbabwe, which, he assessed, will elevate bilateral relations to a strategic level by ensuring regular coordination among the two countries' ministries and institutions and by facilitating the systematic planning of cooperation in the fields of economy, science, education, and defense.

He also expressed particular satisfaction with the Republic of Zimbabwe's decision to reopen its embassy in Belgrade and re-establish a permanent diplomatic mission in Serbia, describing it as a strong signal of the importance Zimbabwe attaches to its relations with Serbia and one that will provide additional momentum for cooperation in tourism, economic exchange, and all other forms of bilateral engagement.

Đurić recalled that Zimbabwe was recently elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the next two years, emphasizing that this is of particular importance to Serbia in light of the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, and other vital national interests for which Serbia relies on the support of principled partners.

He also conveyed that, during the meeting, he extended an invitation to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to visit Serbia, together with a message from the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, expressing his pleasure at the prospect of hosting him in Belgrade.

Đurić underlined that Serbia proudly cherishes the legacy of the Non-Aligned Movement and recalled that Belgrade will host a major commemorative gathering in September marking the 65th anniversary of the Movement's founding, expressing the expectation that Zimbabwe would be represented at a prominent level.

He further pointed out that Serbia and Zimbabwe share a high degree of convergence on the most important international issues, including the preservation of peace, respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the inviolability of borders, the sovereign equality of states, and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries.

Recalling that Zimbabwe was among the first countries to support Serbia's candidacy to host the Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade and has confirmed its participation in the exhibition, Đurić said that the event would provide Zimbabwe with an opportunity to present its rich cultural heritage, sporting achievements, traditions, and other national assets to the world. He added that the upcoming presentation of Expo 2027 in Harare would further contribute to promoting this important international event.

Minister Đurić also underscored the importance of expanding academic cooperation between the two countries, noting that Serbia expects to welcome thirty new scholarship recipients from the Republic of Zimbabwe who will pursue their studies in Serbia, describing this as a result of the shared commitment to strengthening educational ties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe Amon Murwira stated that relations between the two countries are founded on mutual respect, solidarity, and long-standing friendship. He noted that his discussions with Minister Đurić focused on further strengthening political dialogue, as well as cooperation in the fields of culture, education, science, and other areas of mutual interest. He reiterated Zimbabwe's firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, emphasizing his country's commitment to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence, and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

Murwira confirmed that Zimbabwe will re-establish a permanent diplomatic presence in Belgrade during the coming year, describing the decision as further confirmation of the importance his country attaches to relations with Serbia. He also highlighted the significance of the agreement to establish the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence that Zimbabwe's participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade would further enhance bilateral cooperation across numerous fields.