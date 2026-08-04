Northeast Indiana legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 31, 2026) – Northeast Indiana students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Teaching is one of the most important careers a person can choose because great teachers shape lives for years to come," said State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn). "I’m excited to see these outstanding young people answering that calling. I know they’ll make a real difference, and I’m looking forward to the day when students across our communities are learning and growing in their classrooms."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Autumn Klinker, DeKalb High School;

Bailey DeLancey, Prairie Heights Sr High School;

Carra McCullough, Lakeland Jr/Sr High School;

Claire Buss, Lakewood Park Christian School;

Emily Baldwin, Angola High School;

Isaiah Howard, Lakeland Jr/Sr High School;

Jayci Kitchen, Eastside Junior-Senior High School;

Kiana Mast, Westview Jr-Sr High School;

Lilly Rice, Lakewood Park Christian School;

Nadia Cline, Angola High School;

Nala Staton, Lakeland Jr/Sr High School;

Nikolas Long, DeKalb High School;

Reagan Ioor, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; and

Romano Brown, East Noble High School.

"Indiana's students deserve exceptional teachers in every classroom, and that starts with supporting the next generation of educators," said State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City). "The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship helps aspiring teachers by easing the financial burden of earning a college degree."

State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Our state's classrooms will be stronger because of students who are passionate about education and inspiring others," Isa said. "Congratulations to these local scholarship recipients on this achievement and on taking an important step toward a fulfilling career in education."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) represents House District 52,

which includes all of DeKalb County, and portions of Noble and Steuben counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola) represents House District 51,

which includes all of LaGrange County and a portion of Steuben County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.