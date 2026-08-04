Reps. Abbott, Judy: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 31, 2026) – Whitley County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Indiana's students deserve exceptional teachers in every classroom, and that starts with supporting the next generation of educators," Abbott said. "The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship helps aspiring teachers by easing the financial burden of earning a college degree."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Alena Hindbaugh, Whitko Jr-Sr High School;

Elaina Hurst, Columbia City High School;

Riley Zimmerman, Columbia City High School; and

Torah Holler, Columbia City High School.

Judy said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Exceptional schools start with talented educators who are committed to their students and communities," Judy said. "These students have worked hard to reach this achievement, and they should be proud of the opportunity ahead of them."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.