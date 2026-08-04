Governor Braun Welcomes Qualis Engineered Plastics, 30 New Jobs to Southwest Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced today the launch of Qualis Engineered Plastics, LLC, a new custom plastics compounding operation, in Evansville. The new venture is expected to create more than 30 new jobs in the first five years of operations, offering highly competitive wages to workers across the Southwest Indiana region.





“Indiana’s excellence in manufacturing and our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses make our state the ideal destination for companies like Qualis Engineered Plastics,” said Gov. Braun. “Today we welcome yet another innovative manufacturer to our robust sector, creating even more high-wage career opportunities for Hoosiers.”





Qualis Engineered Plastics will operate from 1700 Lynch Road, a facility that has been home to plastics manufacturing in Evansville for more than 50 years. The company was formed by a local investor group whose members bring decades of combined experience across several industries, including plastic compounding and molding, real estate and finance. By pairing deep manufacturing know-how with local ownership and long-term investment, the company aims to build a modern custom compounder rooted in the Evansville community and positioned to serve customers throughout the Midwest and beyond.





The company will invest in new equipment, capabilities and talent, building a business focused on custom compounding – engineering tailored plastic materials to meet the specific performance requirements of its customers.

“Our investor group saw an opportunity to bring together everything that makes a manufacturing business succeed: industry expertise, sound financial backing and a great location with a long history of plastics production,” said Bill Vieth, Chairman of the Board, Qualis Engineered Plastics. “We’re proud to be local investors putting our resources to work in our own community, and we’re grateful for the partnership of E‑REP, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Evansville City Council in helping us bring a historic manufacturing building back to life. Evansville has the workforce, the infrastructure and the character to support a first-class custom compounder, and we intend to build Qualis for the long term.”





Qualis Engineered Plastics is actively hiring for a range of positions at its Evansville facility. Interested candidates and prospective customers can learn more by contacting the company directly or visiting the website at qualisengineeredplastics.com

“This is exactly the kind of investment we want to see in Evansville. A longtime manufacturing site is back in use, local investors are creating new jobs, and more people will have the opportunity to build a career right here at home,” said Stephanie Terry, Mayor of Evansville. “We’re glad Qualis chose Evansville, and we look forward to seeing the company grow.”





Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Qualis Engineered Plastics up to $400,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once jobs are created.





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Griffin Reid

Office of Governor Mike Braun

Email: greid@gov.in.gov

Cell: 317-391-9475