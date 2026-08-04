Governor Braun Advances Workforce Development and Community Investment Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun highlighted workforce development, advanced manufacturing, public safety, and rural health care in travel across the state last week.

“Indiana is leading the charge on workforce development, advanced manufacturing, public safety, and rural health care. At every stop I made last week, I saw Hoosiers working to create new opportunities and strengthen their communities.” — Governor Mike Braun





At Indiana University Southeast, Governor Braun highlighted partnerships that prepare students for in-demand careers. He learned about the university’s Medical Laboratory Science program, established through a five-year partnership with Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health.





The program includes more than 500 hours of clinical training, while the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program provides tuition assistance in exchange for an employment commitment after graduation. University leaders also discussed IU Southeast’s transition from six schools to three colleges to create clearer academic pathways and better align programs with regional workforce needs.





Governor Braun toured Honda’s Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, where approximately 2,600 Hoosiers manufacture the Honda CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Civic Hatchback. Honda has invested more than $1.3 billion in the facility, which has produced more than 2.6 million vehicles since manufacturing began in 2008.





Governor Braun toured the Brooksburg Public Access Site and Splinter Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area with DNR officials. The 3,014-acre property preserves woodland and wildlife habitat while providing hunting and outdoor recreation opportunities.





The Governor later met with Rising Sun Mayor Steve Slack to discuss local priorities and opportunities in Ohio County.





Governor Braun visited the Indiana State Police Versailles Post to meet with Troopers and discuss district operations and public-safety needs in southeastern Indiana.





During the visit, the Governor participated in the formal recognition of First Sergeant David Meyer’s promotion following his recovery from a serious injury sustained during a November 2025 line-of-duty altercation.





Governor Braun concluded the week at the ribbon cutting for Margaret Mary Health’s new hospital in Batesville. The approximately $125 million project received $2 million through Indiana’s READI program and will expand health care services for more than 65,000 residents in Ripley, Franklin and surrounding counties.





Photos from the Governor’s visits are available HERE





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