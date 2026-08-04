AIOTF Acquires CPAT Technologies to Scale Canadian Deep-Tech Healthcare & Supply Chain Innovation Across Africa

AIOTF Software

Acquisition unites AIOTF's Deep-Tech AI with CPAT's GS1-aligned pharmaceutical traceability tech, launching in Kenya to secure Africa's health supply chains.

This is a landmark moment for digital health. By pairing CPAT's GS1-compliant platform with AIOTF's AI, we will protect millions of lives and eliminate counterfeit medicines across Africa.” — Damiano Raveenthiran

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIOTF Software , an emerging leader in AI inferencing, deep tech, and enterprise posture management platforms, today announced the strategic acquisition of CPAT Technologies , a pioneering Canadian health-tech firm based in Brampton, Ontario.This milestone transaction accelerates the deployment of world-class Canadian digital health innovation into African markets, establishing a powerhouse technology stack designed to eliminate counterfeit medicines, secure supply chain integrity, and safeguard public health at scale.The combined company will immediately double down on executing Kenya’s National Pharmaceutical Traceability Programme in close partnership with Kenya’s Ministry of Health, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.A Game-Changing Synergy: Deep AI Meets Supply Chain TraceabilityBy combining AIOTF’s advanced AI inferencing models, data science capabilities, and multi-sector digital transformation infrastructure with CPAT Technologies’ GS1-compliant track-and-trace suite, the acquisition creates an unrivaled end-to-end digital health operating system for emerging markets.The consolidated platform will power four foundational pillars of national health infrastructure:National Track & Trace System (NTTS): Unit-level 2D DataMatrix packaging serialization, automated batch tracking, and real-time distribution verification powered by predictive AI analytics.- Facility 360: Comprehensive real-time facility licensing, supply chain auditability, and automated compliance monitoring.- Practice 360: Centralized digital credentialing, licensing, and professional management for healthcare personnel.- Compliance 360: Full regulatory integration enforcing GS1 standards across international manufacturers, local importers, distributors, and point-of-dispense pharmacies.Kenya as the Gateway & Continental BlueprintKenya serves as the launchpad for this transformative technology. Aligning directly with the Cabinet Secretary of Health’s digital mandates and the Standards for Authentication and Traceability of Health Products and Technologies, the acquisition ensures full technical and operational capital behind a structured three-phase rollout:- Phase 1: Foundational Visibility & Repository Setup – Centralizing batch registries, deploying Facility 360 and Practice 360 platforms, and capturing baseline data.- Phase 2: Serialization & Event-Based Tracking – Rolling out unique 2D DataMatrix serialization for high-risk health products with automated anomaly detection.- Phase 3: Universal Traceability & Continental Expansion – Achieving complete end-to-end supply chain oversight from global manufacturing to bedside dispensing, establishing a model for seamless expansion across the African continent.Executive Commentary"This acquisition is a landmark moment for both AIOTF and the future of digital health in emerging markets. CPAT Technologies has built an exceptionally robust, GS1-compliant supply chain framework. By supercharging CPAT’s platform with AIOTF’s proprietary AI inferencing and deep-tech architecture, we are delivering an unprecedented, zero-barrier technical solution that will protect millions of lives, eliminate counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and set a new gold standard for healthcare transparency across Africa."— Damiano Raveenthiran, CIO, Founding Partner, AIOTF Software"CPAT was founded on the vision of bringing Canadian health-tech rigor and innovation to where it can make the greatest human and operational impact. Partnering with AIOTF gives us the scale, AI capability, and technological engine to fulfill our commitment to Kenya’s Ministry of Health, KEMSA, and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Kenya is leading the continent in health digitization, and together with AIOTF, we are proud to power that transformation."— Spokesperson, CPAT TechnologiesHighlights of the Acquisition- Canadian Tech Leadership Exported Globally: Originating in Brampton, Ontario’s burgeoning tech corridor, the partnership strengthens economic and technological ties between Canada and Africa.- Immediate Deployment Capacity: Backed by AIOTF’s deep-tech engineering teams, CPAT will immediately expand local capacity building, technical training, and system integration in Nairobi.- AI-Driven Predictive Security: Integrating AI inferencing models to detect supply chain leakages, recall inefficiencies, and illicit trade before products reach the consumer.About AIOTFAIOTF Software is an emerging Deep-Tech organization specializing in AI inferencing models, data science, and next-generation posture management platforms across Healthcare, Pharma, Supply Chain Tech, TradeTech, and Enterprise Systems. AIOTF enables government entities and enterprise organizations to automate, scale, and secure complex digital ecosystems.About CPAT TechnologiesCPAT Technologies is a Canadian digital health and supply chain tech provider headquartered in Brampton, Ontario. CPAT develops GS1-aligned track-and-trace systems, facility audit platforms, and credentialing suites engineered to secure pharmaceutical supply chains and enhance public health integrity across global jurisdictions.Media ContactCommunications Team AIOTF & CPAT TechnologiesEmail: press@aiotfsoftware.comWeb: www.aiotfsoftware.com

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