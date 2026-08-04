MoonshotNX Surpasses US$1 Billion in Funding Supported, Strengthening Global Founder Ecosystem

MoonshotNX, a global innovation platform supporting founders across more than 140 countries.

MoonshotNX surpasses US$1B in funding supported, 12,000+ startup evaluations, 76,000+ investors and expands founder funding through new partnerships.

Reaching US$1 billion in funding supported represents thousands of entrepreneurs transforming ambitious ideas into funded businesses that create jobs, attract investment and solve global challenges.” — Jill Godden, Founder & CEO, MoonshotNX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milestone reflects the growing role of technology-driven investment readiness in connecting founders with capital, while new funding partnerships extend support from early-stage grants to institutional investment.

MoonshotNX, the New York-headquartered global innovation platform with offices in New York, Dubai, London and Amsterdam, today announced that companies supported through its ecosystem have collectively secured more than US$1 billion in funding, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform how entrepreneurs prepare for investment and connect with global capital.

The achievement reflects years of collaboration with founders, investors, governments, universities, accelerators, development organisations and corporate innovation programmes working together to improve access to investment opportunities through structured, technology-enabled evaluation.

Since its launch, MoonshotNX has evaluated more than 12,000 startups and growth companies across 140 countries, helping founders strengthen their commercial readiness while providing investors with transparent, data-driven insights into investment opportunities. The platform was created to address one of the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs worldwide: bridging the gap between innovation and investment.

Rather than operating as a traditional fundraising marketplace, MoonshotNX focuses on preparing founders before they seek capital. Through structured assessments, commercial diagnostics and evidence-based evaluation, entrepreneurs gain a clearer understanding of investor expectations, while investment organisations benefit from more consistent, comparable and investment-ready opportunities.

Today, the platform supports one of the world's largest curated private investment communities, connecting founders with more than 76,000 active investors, including venture capital firms, family offices, angel investors, corporate venture funds, institutional investors and strategic partners actively investing across global private markets.

The US$1 billion milestone represents funding secured by companies participating within the MoonshotNX ecosystem through venture capital, grant funding, strategic partnerships, corporate investment programmes and institutional funding initiatives. It reflects the growing demand for technology-driven investment readiness as investors seek greater transparency, consistency and commercial evidence before making investment decisions.

Founders using the platform span a diverse range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, financial technology, climate technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, advanced manufacturing and social innovation. From first-time entrepreneurs to rapidly scaling technology companies, MoonshotNX has supported ventures addressing some of the world's most pressing economic, environmental and societal challenges.

"Reaching US$1 billion in funding supported is far more than a financial milestone," said Jill Godden, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MoonshotNX. "It represents thousands of entrepreneurs who have transformed ambitious ideas into funded businesses capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and solving meaningful global challenges. Our mission has always been to improve the journey between innovation and investment by making investment readiness more transparent, more structured and more accessible for founders everywhere."

Godden added, "Every successful investment begins long before capital is deployed. It begins with founders who understand their business, investors who have confidence in the opportunity and an ecosystem capable of bringing those two together efficiently. That is the infrastructure MoonshotNX has spent years building."

Building on this milestone, MoonshotNX has further strengthened its global innovation ecosystem through a strategic partnership with the Million Ideas Innovation Fund, creating a connected pathway that extends beyond investment readiness into direct funding opportunities.

The Million Ideas Innovation Fund is a global innovation investment platform dedicated to democratising access to entrepreneurial capital through philanthropy, grants and private investment. The organisation operates five regional investment funds covering the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Asia, representing a combined US$250 million in committed capital.

Through the partnership, eligible founders participating in the MoonshotNX ecosystem may be considered for non-dilutive innovation grants of up to US$10,000, followed by pre-seed and seed investments ranging from US$100,000 to US$1 million. Beyond funding, founders gain access to strategic partnerships, commercial mentoring, international networks and ecosystem support designed to improve long-term business success.

For companies demonstrating exceptional commercial traction, additional follow-on funding opportunities may also be available through MAXF1, MoonshotNX's Cayman Islands-based investment fund focused on Series A and later-stage companies seeking institutional investment and international expansion.

Daniel Tan, Managing Partner of the Million Ideas Innovation Fund, said, "Entrepreneurial talent is distributed globally, but opportunity is not. Million Ideas was established to close that gap by combining grants, regional investment funds and strategic partnerships into a connected innovation ecosystem. MoonshotNX has built an exceptional platform for identifying and preparing investment-ready founders, and together we are creating stronger pathways that help entrepreneurs move from innovation to investment and ultimately to global scale."

The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurs throughout every stage of their growth journey—from validating an idea and becoming investment ready, through grant funding, venture capital, institutional investment and international expansion. By combining technology, capital and global partnerships, the organisations aim to remove barriers that have traditionally limited access to funding for high-potential founders.

Together, MoonshotNX, the Million Ideas Innovation Fund and MAXF1 now combine a global founder platform spanning more than 140 countries, over 12,000 venture evaluations, a curated network of more than 76,000 active investors and US$250 million in regional investment funds, creating one of the world's most comprehensive innovation ecosystems supporting entrepreneurs from investment readiness through to institutional growth capital.

About MoonshotNX

MoonshotNX is a New York-headquartered global innovation platform with offices in New York, Dubai, London and Amsterdam. Operating across more than 140 countries, MoonshotNX has evaluated more than 12,000 startups and growth companies while supporting ventures that have collectively secured more than US$1 billion in funding. Through structured investment readiness, venture evaluation and a global network of more than 76,000 active investors, MoonshotNX helps founders, investors, governments, universities, accelerators and corporate innovation programmes build stronger innovation ecosystems and improve access to capital worldwide.

MoonshotNX: Building the Future of Global Innovation and Startup Investment

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