Silanna to Accelerate Future Technology Advances with Unification of Semiconductor and UV Businesses

Bringing our semiconductor and UV technologies together under one brand will strengthen how we deliver for customers.” — Robert Lobban, Managing Director of Silanna

BRISBANE , QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silanna today announced the unification of its operating companies, Silanna Semiconductor and Silanna UV, under a single corporate identity: Silanna.The move brings together the company’s expertise in advanced semiconductor technologies and UV LED innovation under one brand, strengthening its ability to deliver performance and greater reliability to customers.The unified company will operate through three technology divisions:• Factory-configurable Analog Digital Converters (ADCs), which guarantee long-term supply chain security and lower costs• Ultra-efficient laser drivers, which cut LiDAR and rangefinder power losses in half• UV LEDs, which enable chemical-free disinfection of water, air and surfacesSilanna will retain its R&D facility in San Diego, CA, and its epitaxy and fabrication manufacturing facility in Brisbane, Australia.Products will be supported and made available through worldwide sales and operations teams, existing manufacturers representatives, and Silanna’s international distribution partners, with silanna.com serving as the company’s unified global website.By combining resources and technical expertise across these divisions, Silanna seeks to accelerate the innovation of new analog technologies and advanced UV. The unified structure enables customers and partners across more territories to engage with a single organization for all its technology platforms.“Silanna has always focused on solving complex engineering challenges through deep expertise. Bringing our semiconductor and UV technologies together under one brand will strengthen how we deliver for customers,” said Rob Lobban, Managing Director of Silanna.“From performance and supply confidence to the technical support needed to move quickly from development to application, it’s an important step in shaping the future technologies being forged at Silanna.”The transition reflects Silanna’s long-term strategy of turning breakthroughs in materials science and semiconductor engineering into scalable, real-world technologies for industrial and commercial markets.For further information, please visit silanna.com.--Ends--About SilannaSilanna tackles market defining challenges. These span from leading-edgeadvanced semiconductors to UVC LEDs, and are based onbreakthroughs in materials science to take inventions from discovery to realworld application.Founded in 2006, Silanna is privately funded and is headquartered inQueensland, Australia with facilities in Brisbane and San Diego, CA.Data Converters:Silanna Plural™ ADCs redefine data converter affordability and supply chainreliability by creating multiple, preconfigured SKUs from a proprietary chipdesign. Instead of hundreds of single-purpose ADCs, the Plural platform’sconfigurability dramatically increases production scale to lower prices,decrease time to market, and eliminate capacity constraints versus legacyADCs.Specialty Analog – Laser Drivers:FirePower™ is the first high-performance laser driver design to integratepower, firing and fault sensing functions into a single chip. This frees up boardspace while delivering performance and cost savings to accelerate future laserand LiDAR innovation. FirePower™ technology enables finely adjusted poweroutput and pulse width to ensure the highest level of precision and safety in avariety of devices.UV LEDsSilanna's UVC LEDs are used across water quality sensors, gas sensors, HPLC(high-performance liquid chromatography) and disinfection applications. The company's breakthroughs are enabling shorter wavelength LEDs to becommercialized, including 255 and 230 nm. At these deep and far UV ranges,light is lethal to bacteria, enabling chemical-free disinfection to help customers meet increasingly stringent performance and safety standards.For more information please visit: silanna.com

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