Massive Bio Makes Inaugural Strategic Investment in Rivvi to Build End-to-End AI Engagement Infrastructure in Healthcare

Massive Bio announces its inaugural strategic investment in Rivvi to build end-to-end AI engagement infrastructure for healthcare.

Investment links prospectively validated oncology intelligence with a healthcare-native agentic AI layer moving patients from identification to action at scale

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, Inc., a global precision oncology and AI-enabled real-world data company, today announced at Ai4 2026 that it has made a strategic investment in Rivvi AI, Inc., an agentic AI infrastructure company for healthcare and life sciences. The transaction is Massive Bio’s first strategic investment in another AI company. It builds on the companies’ existing work across oncology trial programs and pairs capital with a shared plan to connect clinical intelligence, personalized patient outreach, and human-led navigation. Financial terms were not disclosed.The investment marks a deliberate expansion of Massive Bio’s strategy: building core AI products while selectively deploying capital into complementary technologies that increase the reach and value of its platform. The companies intend to align technology and go-to-market capabilities across oncology clinical trials, patient support, care-gap closure, medication adherence, and other complex-care workflows.“Massive Bio has reached a point where we can create value by building, partnering, and investing. Rivvi is our inaugural AI investment because its conversational infrastructure compounds the value of our clinical intelligence. We identify the right opportunity; Rivvi helps make the right conversation possible; our clinical and navigation network carries that conversation toward an informed action. This is disciplined capital deployment around a shared mission, and it establishes a model for how we can accelerate the most important technologies surrounding our platform,” said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Massive Bio.Closing the Gap Between Intelligence and ActionAn estimated 3% to 5% of adults with cancer in the United States enroll in therapeutic clinical trials. The persistent gap is driven in part by fragmented data, increasingly complex eligibility criteria, limited workforce capacity, and missed opportunities to reach patients during a narrow clinical window. Massive Bio addresses the intelligence layer by structuring clinical and biomarker data, identifying relevant trials, and supporting navigation. Rivvi adds the action layer: AI agents that turn each match into a governed, auditable workflow, reaching patients, surfacing barriers, coordinating next steps, and escalating to the appropriate human team.Massive Bio’s neuro-symbolic, multi-agent matching system was evaluated prospectively in 3,804 patients during routine oncology operations. The peer-reviewed study reported more than 17,000 oncologist-confirmed matches, an F1 score of 0.82, and trial matching four times faster than conventional workflows. Rivvi has powered more than two million patient interactions across more than 500,000 patients and serves health systems, payers, pharmacies, PBMs, and life sciences organizations.“An eligible patient cannot benefit from an opportunity they never hear about, and in oncology the window can close quickly. Connecting prospectively validated matching with consent-aware conversations and human navigation is a clinically meaningful step. Clinical judgment stays with clinicians and choice stays with patients; AI creates the capacity to bring more people into an informed discussion with the right care team at the right time,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio.A Three-Layer Patient-Action ArchitectureThe companies’ integration roadmap is designed around three connected layers:● IDENTIFY. Massive Bio’s Reticulum Nexus™ suite, including SYNERGY-AI™ and NexusPulse™, turns consented clinical and biomarker data into explainable patient-trial matches, prioritized cohorts, and next-best-action signals.● ENGAGE. Rivvi is an agentic AI workspace for healthcare operations. A single orchestrator agent learns an organization’s programs, policies, and systems, composes the right program, and runs it end-to-end, including outreach, barrier discovery, scheduling, consent capture, workflow triggers, and defined human-escalation paths. Every action is personalized, governed, and auditable, and the platform compounds as it learns each organization.● ACT. Clinicians, navigators, sites, and support teams receive structured context to complete the next appropriate step, from a referral or prescreening discussion to an appointment, care intervention, or patient-support action.The design preserves clear boundaries. Rivvi’s AI does not diagnose, prescribe, or override clinical judgment. Each organization can configure policies, escalation rules, access controls, and audit trails for its workflows. Rivvi’s platform is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type II, with business associate agreements available, and supports deployment without requiring a new electronic medical record integration.“The value of healthcare AI is realized when a signal becomes a completed, traceable workflow. Our roadmap connects neuro-symbolic reasoning and knowledge-graph intelligence with Rivvi’s policy-governed conversational infrastructure. Each transition can be authorized, logged, and escalated. That modular, interoperable, human-governed architecture is how enterprise AI moves from demonstrations into reliable operations,” said Çağatay M. Çulcuoğlu, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Massive Bio.Designed to Compound Value Across the Healthcare Ecosystem● Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: a more connected path from population intelligence and trial feasibility to patient outreach, prescreening, referral, navigation, and longitudinal support, run as governed AI agent programs that stand up in days without new system integration, with the potential to improve speed, reach, and operational visibility.● Health systems, payers, and pharmacies: additional workforce capacity for high-volume outreach, including care-gap closure, medication adherence, transitions of care, scheduling, and chronic-care programs, while directing exceptions and higher-risk needs to people.● Nonprofits and community organizations: scalable infrastructure to extend trusted programs into communities that conventional outreach often misses, while preserving opt-out, escalation, and human-support pathways.● Technology partners and investors: evidence that Massive Bio can operate as both an AI platform company and a strategic ecosystem investor, using clinical validation, distribution, domain expertise, and capital to scale complementary healthcare AI capabilities.The transaction establishes a repeatable model for Massive Bio to evaluate and selectively invest in AI companies that strengthen the patient journey. Massive Bio brings clinical evidence standards, oncology domain expertise, pharmaceutical and health-system relationships, and experience deploying across 17 countries. Rivvi contributes specialized infrastructure for personalized healthcare conversations, workflow governance, and rapid operational scale.“Massive Bio brings the oncology intelligence, evidence base, global reach, and operational network to identify where action matters most. Rivvi brings the infrastructure to conduct and govern personalized patient conversations at scale. Their investment accelerates our ability to serve life sciences and complex-care programs, and together we can help healthcare organizations reach more patients with the context, timing, and human support needed to act,” said Nathan Hayman , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rivvi.About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com About RivviRivvi is the agentic AI infrastructure that turns healthcare and life sciences intelligence into completed, governed action. Its orchestrator agents learn each organization, compose programs, and run them end-to-end across care-gap closure, medication adherence, chronic-care management, population health, and life sciences programs. Rivvi has powered more than two million patient interactions across more than 500,000 patients. The platform combines agentic AI, data intelligence, HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II governance, auditability, and human escalation to extend the capacity of healthcare teams.Learn more at www.rivvi.ai

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