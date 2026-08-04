Diabetic Footwear Market Research Explores Growth Within A $14.73 Billion Opportunity

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The Business Research Company's Diabetic Footwear Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diabetic footwear market has been expanding rapidly, driven by the growing number of individuals affected by diabetes and increased awareness about diabetic foot care. This sector is set to continue its upward trajectory as advancements in design and technology meet the specific needs of diabetic patients, helping improve comfort and prevent complications.

Estimating the Diabetic Footwear Market Size Through 2026

The diabetic footwear market is projected to increase from $9.2 billion in 2025 to $10.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the recent years has been fueled by the rising incidence of diabetes globally, heightened awareness about the risks associated with diabetic foot, expansion of specialty footwear retail outlets, more frequent recommendations by healthcare providers for therapeutic shoes, and the availability of improved supportive materials designed specifically for diabetic patients.

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Looking Ahead: Future Growth Projections for Diabetic Footwear

Looking further into the future, the market is expected to reach $14.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This ongoing expansion is supported by increasing demand for customized orthopedic shoes, wider adoption of smart insole technologies, growth in online sales channels, greater emphasis on preventive care for diabetic foot complications, and innovations that enhance both comfort and mobility. Key trends anticipated during this period include a surge in demand for therapeutic designs, expanded use of pressure-relief insoles, growth in tailored diabetic footwear solutions, rising preference for lightweight and breathable materials, and increased focus on preventing foot ulcers.

Defining Diabetic Footwear and Its Benefits

Diabetic footwear refers to specially designed therapeutic shoes that provide more space and cushioning than regular footwear. They often feature a wider toe box to prevent toe compression and reduce the risk of blisters or ulcers caused by pressure points. These shoes aim to relieve pressure and calluses on the soles of the feet, thereby helping to prevent injuries and complications common among diabetic individuals.

View the full diabetic footwear market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-footwear-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Propelling Diabetic Footwear Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the diabetic footwear market is the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes causes elevated blood sugar levels, which can lead to serious foot health issues if not properly managed. Therapeutic footwear offers essential benefits such as improving blood circulation, providing more room for the toes, and applying gentle massage or cushioning to reduce painful pressure spots. For example, in June 2023, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a US-based independent population health research organization, projected that the number of people with diabetes will exceed 1.3 billion within the next three decades. Furthermore, it is estimated that by 2050, the global diabetic population will reach 529 million. This dramatic rise in diabetes cases is a significant factor driving the demand for diabetic footwear.

Regional Overview of the Diabetic Footwear Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetic footwear market. The market report also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and regional growth potentials.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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