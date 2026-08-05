UCC launches eCampus, takes postgraduate degrees online

Working professionals in Ghana and abroad can now earn UCC masters and doctoral qualifications without leaving their jobs

CAPE COAST, GHANA, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Cape Coast has launched 𝗨𝗖𝗖 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀, an 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 that will allow working professionals in Ghana and abroad to earn selected postgraduate degrees without leaving employment, relocating or attending classes on campus.

The platform will offer 𝗠𝗕𝗔, 𝗠𝗦𝗰, 𝗗𝗕𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗵𝗗 programmes in fields including business management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, finance, healthcare management, human resource management, monitoring and evaluation, project management, supply chain and logistics, and sustainability and governance.

The launch comes as 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗼 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗼 begins his tenure as 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲-𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗿 of the University of Cape Coast, following his official investiture.

"𝘌𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦, 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴. 𝘜𝘊𝘊 𝘦𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘫𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮." Professor 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗼 said.

Students will access lectures, learning materials, assignments, assessments, faculty engagement and academic support through a structured digital learning environment, with the same academic rigour expected of any University of Cape Coast postgraduate programme.

The programmes are designed for graduates and professionals at different stages of their careers, including those seeking promotion, specialist expertise or the qualifications required to take on greater responsibility in their organisations.

The platform was developed with Astria Learning an education technology company that builds and runs online campuses for universities across Africa.

"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘯'𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴; 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘴𝘵: 𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘦𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯," said 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴.

Beyond Ghana, UCC eCampus will serve professionals elsewhere in Africa and Ghanaians living abroad who want a postgraduate qualification from one of the country's leading public universities.

The inaugural UCC eCampus cohort will commence on 7 September 2026, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the University's commitment to expanding access to quality postgraduate education through fully online learning.

𝗜𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗖𝗖 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁

Established in 1962, the University of Cape Coast is one of Ghana’s leading public universities, with a distinguished record in teaching, research and professional education.

UCC eCampus extends this commitment through a structured online learning environment, widening access to University of Cape Coast postgraduate education for professionals in Ghana and beyond.

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹. 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗨𝗖𝗖. 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗨𝗖𝗖 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀.

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