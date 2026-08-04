Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $130.76 Billion Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diabetes care devices market has been experiencing significant expansion due to growing awareness and advancements in technology. With diabetes prevalence on the rise globally, the demand for effective monitoring and management tools has surged. This report delves into the market’s size, driving factors, regional performance, and future outlook, offering a comprehensive view of this vital healthcare sector.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Size and Growth Outlook by 2026

The diabetes care devices market has seen rapid growth recently, with its value expected to increase from $73.91 billion in 2025 to $82.22 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market’s expansion during this period is driven by factors such as the rising number of diabetes cases worldwide, improved accessibility to glucose monitoring devices, growth in outpatient diabetes care services, increased awareness about self-monitoring, and the wider availability of disposable testing supplies.

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Forecasted Growth and Trends in the Diabetes Care Devices Market through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even faster, reaching $130.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. This future growth is expected to be fueled by increased demand for real-time glucose monitoring technologies, greater adoption of closed-loop insulin delivery systems, the rise of digital diabetes management platforms, and a stronger focus on personalized diabetes care solutions. Additionally, considerable healthcare investments aimed at managing chronic diseases will further accelerate market growth. Key emerging trends include the wider adoption of continuous glucose monitoring devices, smart insulin delivery systems, integration of mobile health technologies, connected diabetes management ecosystems, and patient-focused monitoring approaches.

Understanding the Role of Diabetes Care Devices

Diabetes care devices are critical tools designed to help patients manage and track their blood glucose levels effectively. By offering precise monitoring capabilities, these devices enable individuals with diabetes to maintain better control over their condition and reduce the risks associated with fluctuating glucose levels. Through regular use, these devices contribute to improved health outcomes and enhanced quality of life for diabetic patients.

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Rising Healthcare Spending as a Major Driver in Diabetes Care Devices Market

One of the main factors propelling the diabetes care devices market is the increasing expenditure on healthcare worldwide. Healthcare spending encompasses all costs related to medical services, products, and activities within a specific timeframe, measured across individuals, communities, or countries. This rise in healthcare outlays, combined with improved healthcare access and a surge in diabetes diagnoses, encourages more investment in research and development. Such investments lead to innovations in diabetes care technology, including advanced glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and digital health tools. For instance, in June 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that National Health Expenditure (NHE) in the US grew by 7.5% to reach $4.9 trillion in 2023, equating to $14,570 per person and representing 17.6% of GDP. Hospital spending increased by 10.4% to $1,519.7 billion in 2023, outpacing the 3.2% growth seen in 2022. These trends underscore how rising healthcare costs are expected to drive further advancements and market growth in diabetes care devices.

Which Geographic Region Will Dominate the Diabetes Care Devices Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global diabetes care devices market, followed closely by Western Europe. The market report also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market dynamics. North America’s leadership position reflects strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced diabetes technologies, and substantial healthcare spending in the region.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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