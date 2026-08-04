The Scientific Odyssey of Morgellons Disease Over Two Decades

Blue, red and white fibers embedded within a Morgellons skin lesion. 100x magnification

New Study Chronicles the Voyage of a Bizarre Skin Condition

I cannot understand how anyone could try to pass this infectious process off as delusional” — Marianne Middelveen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgellons disease is a controversial skin condition that was initially considered to be a delusional disorder. A new study describes how research over the past two decades has changed our understanding of Morgellons disease from a psychiatric illness to an infection-related skin disorder. The study entitled “The Cellular Origin of Morgellons Disease Fibers: A Twenty Year Odyssey” was published in the prestigious Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research ( https://www.fortunejournals.com/abstract/the-cellular-origin-of-morgellons-disease-fibers-a-twenty-year-odyssey-10056.html ).The key diagnostic feature of Morgellons disease is the presence of unusual often colorful filaments found in skin lesions. These characteristic fibers are sometimes incorrectly identified as self-implanted textile fibers in allegedly delusional patients. Previous studies have shown that the filaments are composed of human proteins related to infection with the corkscrew-shaped spirochete that causes Lyme disease Borrelia burgdorferi , and other tick-borne agents. The new study traces the course of this work over 20 years.An international team of collaborators co-authored this important new paper, including microbiologist Marianne Middelveen from Atkins Veterinary Services, Calgary, Canada, and clinicians Melissa Fesler and Raphael Stricker from Union Square Medical Associates, San Francisco, CA, USA.“The study describes how our understanding of Morgellons disease evolved from a delusional disorder to an infection-related illness,” explains Middelveen. “The patterns of infection are becoming more obvious. I cannot understand how anyone could try to pass this infectious process off as delusional”. Similar skin lesions with embedded filaments have been described in cattle and dogs.The unusual filaments characteristic of Morgellons disease were shown to originate in deep skin cell layers in response to infection primarily with the Lyme spirochete. In the most severe cases, Borrelia spirochetes are found inside immune cells called macrophages, cells that are normally responsible for detecting, engulfing and destroying pathogens. The new study points to pathological and most recently molecular signatures that are markers of infection in Morgellons skin lesions.“At the very least, the emerging body of evidence clearly demonstrates that society is dealing with a poorly defined chronic infection that has affected individuals around the globe,” says Fesler.“Newer genetic testing built on 20 years of careful research will promote recognition and treatment of the disease and ultimately lessen the suffering caused by this challenging illness,” says Stricker.

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