TIN Comply Releases Five Free, Client-Side Tools for TIN and B-Notice Compliance

Five browser-based tools validate TINs, pre-check bulk IRS files, decode result codes, triage CP2100 B-Notices and analyze 972CG penalties — free, no account.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIN Comply today released a suite of five free, browser-based compliance tools that help finance and accounts-payable teams catch tax-identification and information-reporting problems before they turn into IRS notices and penalties. Every tool runs 100% client-side — as the company puts it, "your data never leaves your browser" — and requires "no login, no account, no credit card."

These free compliance tools are built on the same IRS rules TIN Comply applies in its managed engagements, drawn from IRS Publications 1281 and 1586. They are available now at https://www.tincomply.com/tools.

The suite covers the full lifecycle of TIN matching and B-Notice work.

The TIN Format Validator checks an individual TIN before submission, flagging hyphens, incorrect lengths, stripped leading zeros, non-numeric characters, and SSN/EIN pattern mismatches.

The IRS Bulk TIN File Validator runs pre-flight checks on an entire submission file, validating delimiters, TIN format, name length, illegal characters, duplicates, and TIN-type mismatches.

The IRS Bulk TIN Results Analyzer decodes IRS result codes 0 through 8 with plain-language explanations and exports a prioritized remediation list after submission.

The CP2100 B-Notice Triage Tool classifies payees as first or second B-Notice and calculates deadlines and backup-withholding triggers, based on IRS Publication 1281.

The 972CG Penalty Analyzer extracts 972CG data, calculates the 45-day response window, and generates draft abatement letters and W-9 solicitation packets, based on IRS Publication 1586.

Because the tools process everything locally in the browser, teams can validate sensitive payee data — TINs, names, and files — without uploading it anywhere.

For high-volume or time-sensitive situations, TIN Comply also offers paid managed services, including W-9 outreach, vendor-record cleanup, and penalty support.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply provides fast, high-accuracy business-identity and compliance validation — IRS TIN matching, sanctions and watchlist screening, EIN lookup, address validation, and more — through free browser tools, a web portal, a REST API, and directly inside AI assistants via AI Connections. Learn more at https://www.tincomply.com.

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