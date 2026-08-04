The Week Ahead: August 3-7

WASHINGTON – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one nominations hearing, one classified briefing and one full committee hearing.

Nominations Hearing: The committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominees to be added.

Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

A livestream of this event will be available here.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.

2. Closed Briefing: The committee will receive one classified briefing, updating members on the war in Sudan. Witnesses to be added.

Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: United States Capitol, SVC-217

There is no livestream of this event.

3. Full Committee Hearing: The committee will convene for one full committee hearing titled Protecting Americans from Global Scam Operations: Assessing the U.S. Response. Witnesses include the Honorable Michael DeSombre and Mr. David Bedard.

Date: Wednesday, August 6th, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

A livestream of this event will be available here.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.