The Week Ahead: August 3-7
WASHINGTON – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one nominations hearing, one classified briefing and one full committee hearing.
- Nominations Hearing: The committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominees to be added.
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Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026
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Time: 10:00 a.m.
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Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419
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A livestream of this event will be available here.
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Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.
2. Closed Briefing: The committee will receive one classified briefing, updating members on the war in Sudan. Witnesses to be added.
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Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026
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Time: 3:00 p.m.
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Location: United States Capitol, SVC-217
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There is no livestream of this event.
3. Full Committee Hearing: The committee will convene for one full committee hearing titled Protecting Americans from Global Scam Operations: Assessing the U.S. Response. Witnesses include the Honorable Michael DeSombre and Mr. David Bedard.
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Date: Wednesday, August 6th, 2026
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Time: 11:00 a.m.
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Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419
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A livestream of this event will be available here.
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Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.
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