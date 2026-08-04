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The Business Research Company's Dietary Supplements In An Age Of Personalized Nutrition Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

Expected to grow to $160.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personalized nutrition sector within the dietary supplements market is experiencing rapid advancement as consumer preferences shift towards more tailored health solutions. With technology and scientific research enabling more precise dietary recommendations, this market is set to witness substantial expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and the major trends shaping this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Dietary Supplements in Personalized Nutrition

The dietary supplements in an age of personalized nutrition market has witnessed significant expansion recently, valued at $97.46 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $107.7 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This past growth is largely driven by heightened consumer interest in preventive healthcare, a rise in supplement consumption, increased awareness about nutritional gaps, advanced nutrigenomic research, and the growth of e-commerce platforms distributing supplements.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $160.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth forecast is supported by wider adoption of personalized healthcare approaches, enhanced integration of AI-powered nutrition analytics, the expansion of subscription-based supplement services, rising demand for precision wellness products, and clearer regulatory frameworks around personalized nutrition. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater use of gene-based supplement formulations, rising popularity of digital nutrition platforms, growing incorporation of wearable devices into supplement routines, increased availability of personalized vitamin and mineral blends, and a stronger emphasis on nutrition plans driven by data.

Understanding Dietary Supplements in the Context of Personalized Nutrition

Dietary supplements tailored to personalized nutrition represent a shift from generic health products to formulations designed specifically for an individual. These supplements are customized based on a person’s genetic makeup, current health conditions, lifestyle habits, and nutritional deficiencies. The main objective of this approach is to enhance health outcomes by moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions towards more targeted and effective nutritional support that meets each person’s unique needs.

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How Chronic Disease Trends Influence Market Expansion

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is a significant factor accelerating the growth of the dietary supplements in personalized nutrition market. Chronic conditions—such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, arthritis, respiratory illnesses, cancer, and obesity—develop gradually and require ongoing management. Lifestyle factors like poor diet and physical inactivity largely contribute to their prevalence. Personalized dietary supplements offer targeted nutrient support tailored to individual health profiles, thereby aiding chronic disease management, addressing specific nutrient deficiencies, and improving overall wellness while reducing complications.

For example, data from the UK’s National Health Service in June 2024 revealed a sharp increase in pre-diabetes cases in England, rising by 549,000 (18%) from 3,065,825 in 2022 to 3,615,330 in 2023. Among people under 40 years old, cases surged by 25%, from 173,166 to 216,440. Such trends clearly highlight how the growing burden of chronic diseases is propelling demand for personalized dietary supplements.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Personalized Nutrition Supplements

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the dietary supplements in personalized nutrition market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market in the upcoming years. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market evolution and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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