TIN Comply Launches AI Connections for Compliance Checks Inside AI Assistants

IRS TIN matching, sanctions screening and EIN lookup now run directly inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and other AI tools via the Model Context Protocol.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIN Comply today announced the launch of AI Connections, a new capability that lets teams run live business-compliance checks — including IRS TIN matching, sanctions screening, EIN lookup and address validation — directly inside the AI assistants they already use, with no copying data into a separate portal and no code.

AI Connections is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging open standard for connecting AI assistants to external tools. Once connected, an analyst can simply ask their assistant to verify a vendor's TIN and legal name against IRS records, screen a counterparty against OFAC and global watchlists, look up an EIN by company name, or standardize a mailing address — and receive a cited, auditable result in the flow of the conversation. TIN Comply describes the experience as "Talk, not click."

The connector works with Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and VS Code with Copilot — and, the company says, "any client that speaks MCP."

Available tools include IRS TIN matching (returning the official IRS result code), EIN lookup with confidence scoring, reverse EIN-to-name lookup, sanctions screening against OFAC SDN, U.S. Trade CSL, UN, EU and other watchlists, USPS address validation with ZIP+4, FATCA GIIN and LEI validation, company-detail enrichment, and audit replay of prior validations. Format pre-checks and audit replay are free.

Setup takes under a minute: users paste a connector URL into their assistant's settings, sign in through OAuth 2.1 with PKCE, and authorize on a consent screen — with no API keys to generate or store. Tokens are short-lived and revocable, every requested scope is shown before authorization, and each tool can be individually set to "Always allow," "Needs approval," or "Blocked." A unified audit trail spans API, portal, and MCP activity, and the company says it "never repurposes your payee data, TINs, or screening results."

Because AI Connections draws on a customer's existing TIN Comply plan, calls consume the same validation credits as the REST API and web portal — there is no separate MCP subscription. "Your account. Your credits. Your rules," as the company puts it.

TIN Comply positions the launch for common back-office and compliance workflows: onboarding new vendors, cleaning up accounts-payable records in bulk, running OIG exclusion and sanctions checks for healthcare staffing, and quick EIN discovery — tasks that traditionally require jumping between an AI assistant and a compliance dashboard.

AI Connections is available now. To connect an assistant or learn more, visit https://www.tincomply.com/product/ai-connections.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply provides fast, high-accuracy business-identity and compliance validation — IRS TIN matching, sanctions and watchlist screening, EIN lookup, address validation, and more — through its web portal, REST API, and now directly inside AI assistants via AI Connections. Learn more at https://www.tincomply.com.

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