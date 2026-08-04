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The Business Research Company's Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Insights Highlight Segment Expansion And Market Leadership

Expected to grow to $17.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dialysis devices and equipment sector has witnessed consistent growth over recent years, driven by several healthcare developments and demographic changes. As the prevalence of chronic kidney disease rises and healthcare infrastructure expands, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, prominent regional players, and underlying trends shaping the future of this industry.

Steady Expansion in the Dialysis Devices and Equipment Market Size

The dialysis devices and equipment market is projected to increase from $13.62 billion in 2025 to $14.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This steady expansion reflects historical factors such as a growing number of chronic kidney disease cases, enhanced dialysis infrastructure in hospitals, better access to hemodialysis machines, an aging global population, and the proliferation of specialized renal care clinics.

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Strong Prospects for Future Growth in the Dialysis Devices and Equipment Sector

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $17.47 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.2%. The forecast period growth is largely attributed to the rising preference for home-based dialysis treatments, increased investment in cutting-edge dialysis technologies, the expansion of tele-nephrology services, a growing emphasis on cost-effective renal healthcare, and the adoption of wearable dialysis devices. Key trends anticipated include widespread use of home dialysis systems, greater reliance on automated peritoneal dialysis devices, integration of remote patient monitoring technologies, growth in portable dialysis equipment, and enhanced patient safety and treatment efficiency measures.

Understanding the Role of Dialysis Devices and Equipment

Dialysis machines and related equipment serve a crucial function by filtering blood to remove waste products like urea, creatinine, and excess water when the kidneys are impaired, damaged, or absent. This life-sustaining procedure helps maintain the balance of vital minerals and fluids in patients who experience renal failure.

View the full dialysis devices and equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dialysis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Hypertension as a Significant Driver for Market Development

A major factor fueling market growth is the increasing prevalence of hypertension—a condition marked by persistently high blood pressure within blood vessels. Hemodialysis procedures help manage this condition by filtering blood outside the body, aiding in blood pressure control and maintaining mineral balance for potassium, sodium, and calcium. Although hemodialysis cannot fully replace kidney function, it improves patients’ energy levels and reduces fluid accumulation between sessions.

Real-world Impact of Hypertension on Dialysis Demand

For instance, in September 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that approximately 1.4 billion adults aged 30 to 79 worldwide had hypertension in 2024. About one-third of this population resides in low- and middle-income countries. Of these, 600 million remain unaware of their condition, roughly 630 million receive treatment, but only around 320 million have their blood pressure under control. This widespread prevalence and management challenge of hypertension contribute significantly to the rising demand for dialysis devices and equipment globally.

Regional Overview of the Dialysis Devices and Equipment Market

In terms of regional dominance, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global dialysis devices and equipment market in 2025, followed by North America as the second-largest market. The market report also includes detailed insights from regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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