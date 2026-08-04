Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Insights Highlight Segment Expansion And Market Leadership

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The Business Research Company's Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dermatology excimer laser market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing awareness of skin-focused treatments. As demand for effective and precise therapies rises, this market continues to expand, offering promising opportunities in the healthcare sector. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this specialized industry.

Current Market Size and Expansion Outlook for Dermatology Excimer Laser

The dermatology excimer laser market has shown strong development in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.67 billion in 2025 to $0.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The historical growth rate has been influenced by factors such as the limited availability of excimer laser devices, the high cost of traditional phototherapy equipment, a rising number of dermatological conditions, reliance on hospital-based fixed units, and growing awareness regarding skin-targeted therapies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain this momentum, reaching $1.03 billion by 2030 while maintaining the same CAGR of 9.0%. This future growth will be supported by innovations like compact, portable excimer laser systems, increased demand for at-home and clinic treatments, advancements in high-precision UVB laser technology, the expansion of dermatology and plastic surgery clinics, and wider adoption of integrated cooling and navigation technologies.

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What Dermatology Excimer Laser Means and Its Therapeutic Purpose

Dermatology excimer laser devices are sophisticated medical tools that emit monochromatic ultraviolet B (UVB) light at a wavelength of 308 nanometers, specifically tailored for therapeutic applications on the skin. They deliver focused, high-intensity light precisely to affected skin areas while protecting adjacent healthy tissue. The primary goal of these lasers is to provide targeted phototherapy that minimizes side effects by concentrating treatment on localized regions, making it a highly effective and safe method for managing various skin conditions.

The Rising Impact of Skin Disease Prevalence on Dermatology Excimer Laser Demand

The increasing incidence of skin diseases is a major force driving growth in the dermatology excimer laser market. Skin diseases encompass a wide range of medical issues affecting the skin’s structure or function, including psoriasis, eczema, acne, vitiligo, dermatitis, fungal infections, warts, melanoma, and alopecia. Environmental pollution plays a significant role in this rise by damaging the skin barrier and triggering inflammatory or allergic responses. Excimer lasers offer a valuable solution by delivering precise UVB phototherapy, especially suitable for localized conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo. This targeted approach reduces the need for systemic medications, enhancing patient comfort and treatment effectiveness. For example, Cancer Australia reported about 8,257 new melanoma cases in 2023, representing 2.6% of all cancer deaths, highlighting the growing burden of skin diseases that fuels demand for such advanced treatment options.

View the full dermatology excimer laser market report:

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Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Skin Treatments Boosts the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market

Another key factor fueling the dermatology excimer laser market is the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. These medical techniques involve small incisions or openings, which reduce trauma and shorten recovery times compared to traditional surgeries. Patients are seeking quicker healing and less downtime, driving demand for such interventions. Excimer lasers support this trend by delivering highly targeted ultraviolet light to treat skin disorders without harming surrounding tissue. This precision results in faster recovery, fewer side effects, and more effective management of localized skin lesions. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic minimally invasive procedures in the US totaled 25,442,640 in 2023, a 7% increase from 23,672,269 in 2022, underscoring the rising popularity of these treatment methods and their positive impact on market growth.

Geographical Landscape: Dominance of North America and Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the dermatology excimer laser market in 2025. This region’s leadership is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, and widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include expanding healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, and greater focus on skin health across countries in this region. The market coverage also includes South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global overview of the dermatology excimer laser industry.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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