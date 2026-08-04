Counsel to Counsel mentoring program opens registration for 2026-27 cycle

Registration is now open for Counsel to Counsel, The Florida Bar's free, app-based mentoring program that pairs newer lawyers with experienced practitioners, with organizers hoping to build on the program's rapid growth and top 800 participants this year.

Registration remains open through October 2, and mentor-mentee matches will be announced in mid-October.

Since launching in 2023, Counsel to Counsel has expanded steadily. Mentoring New Lawyers Committee Chair Jason Berger reported at the recent Florida Bar Convention that participation has grown from 188 lawyers in the inaugural 2023-24 cycle to 465 in 2024-25 and 602 in 2025-26.

Committee Chair-elect Stanford-Greene challenged attendees to help the program continue its momentum by encouraging colleagues to participate in the 2026-27 cycle.

Counsel to Counsel is believed to be the first statewide mentoring program of its kind, using the MentorcliQ platform to match participants based on professional interests, practice areas, goals, and other profile information.

Lawyers admitted to The Florida Bar within the past five years are eligible to participate as mentees, while attorneys with five or more years of experience may serve as mentors.

After completing a brief online survey, participants receive compatibility ratings and select their top three potential matches. The MentorcliQ platform then makes the final pairing based on those preferences.

The structured program runs for nine months and includes four milestones, practical experience requirements, and regular meetings designed to help mentors and mentees build meaningful professional relationships.

For newer lawyers, the program offers an opportunity to gain practical guidance on developing legal skills, building a professional reputation, and navigating the early years of practice. Participants work with mentors to establish goals, document their progress, and discuss the challenges and opportunities that arise in practice.

Research cited by the program indicates that professionals who participate in mentoring are significantly more likely to advance in their careers, with mentees reporting greater job satisfaction, expanded professional networks, and increased opportunities for promotion.

Experienced attorneys also stand to benefit. In addition to sharing their knowledge and helping shape the next generation of Florida lawyers, mentors gain fresh perspectives, expand their own professional networks, and may earn Continuing Legal Education credit for participating.

Mentors serve as coaches, advisors, advocates, and role models while helping mentees identify professional and personal goals, develop mentoring plans, and maintain regular communication throughout the program.

Bar leaders say the program benefits both participants and the profession by strengthening connections between generations of lawyers and fostering a culture of professionalism across Florida's legal community.

Additional information and registration details are available through the Counsel to Counsel mentoring program on The Florida Bar's website.