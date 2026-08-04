Traveling domicology exhibit now available to organizations

The groundbreaking domicology exhibition at the Michigan State University Museum in 2023-2024 now has a new life as a smaller, traveling exhibit available to be checked out by organizations. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was a co-sponsor of the exhibit.

Domicology is the study of the life cycle of the built environment: the economic, social, and environmental impacts of the structures people make and what happens when they no longer fulfill their function.

After the exhibit at the MSU Museum, a series of traveling infographic panels on the concepts outlined in the exhibit were created to broaden the reach of the exhibit and engage audiences who might have a public educational interest in the lifecycle of buildings and structural abandonment.

The goal of the display is to educate the public about the challenges and opportunities regarding structural abandonment and more sustainable ways of managing the life cycle of buildings. This exhibit explores the core themes that structures have a life cycle, structural abandonment is currently ineffectively managed by demolition and disposal, and deconstruction offers an alternative to demolition.

“Reconsidering a structure’s end of life allows us to come up with better solutions for the built environment that benefit the overall economy, environment, and communities,” said Rhonda Oyer, manager in EGLE’s Solid Waste Section, who was one of the curators of the MSU exhibit. “Deconstruction and reuse of building materials rather than disposing of them in a landfill provides opportunities to develop a reuse economy, keep carbon sequestered in old growth wood products, and keep pieces of history in our communities.”

The exhibit is current on display at the Stabenow Building in Lansing through August 13 and will be at the Michigan Sustainability Conference September 9 and 10 at the Lansing Center.

The panels are available to schools, colleges, universities, environmental organizations, museums, and others interested in helping educate the public about the material life cycles, policies, practices, and consequences associated with structural abandonment and materials management. An exhibit guide with additional information on specific interactive activities, and highlights of the exhibit as they were presented at the MSU Museum are also available and can be provided to those wishing to host the exhibit.

The display can be reserved for two to four weeks by contacting EGLE’s Solid Waste Section via email at EGLE-MMD-SW@michigan.gov and requesting the dates you would like to host it. There is no cost associated with hosting the display. Host locations will need to make their own arrangements for picking up and transporting the display from the EGLE offices in Lansing to the host location and returning it to Lansing immediately after use.