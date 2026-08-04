The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $68.72 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diagnostic imaging equipment market has experienced consistent growth over the past few years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing healthcare demands. As medical imaging becomes more essential for early disease detection and management, the market is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the forces propelling its development, regional trends, and future opportunities.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size and Growth Outlook

The value of the diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to rise steadily, growing from $54.96 billion in 2025 to $57.05 billion in 2026, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This historical growth has been fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, expansion of imaging infrastructure in healthcare facilities, increasing demand for early disease identification, technological advancements in imaging methods, and higher healthcare spending worldwide. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $68.72 billion by 2030 with a higher CAGR of 4.8%. Factors supporting this future growth include wider adoption of AI-driven diagnostic tools, increased investment in digital health systems, rising demand for point-of-care imaging devices, growth in telemedicine services, and efforts to optimize imaging efficiency. Emerging trends anticipated during this period consist of greater use of AI-assisted imaging, greater popularity of portable diagnostic equipment, multi-modal imaging platform integration, improvements in high-resolution imaging, and a stronger focus on automating workflows.

Download a free sample of the diagnostic imaging equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3152&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

How Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Supports Medical Diagnoses

Diagnostic imaging technology provides clinicians with vital internal views of the human body, enabling them to detect signs of illness accurately and swiftly. These imaging tools are crucial for diagnosing a broad range of conditions and guiding effective treatment plans.

Growing Chronic Disease Burden Driving Market Expansion

One of the main factors fueling growth in the diagnostic imaging equipment market is the global rise in chronic diseases. Chronic conditions, which last a year or more and require ongoing medical care, include illnesses such as cancer and diabetes. The increase in these diseases is largely due to widespread unhealthy lifestyle choices—such as poor diet, lack of exercise, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption—that elevate risk factors worldwide. Imaging techniques in radiology play a key role in identifying many chronic illnesses, including those that have yet to show symptoms. For instance, the International Diabetes Federation reported that in 2024, nearly 589 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes, a figure expected to surge to 853 million by 2050. Notably, over 80% of people with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. This growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driving force for the diagnostic imaging equipment market.

View the full diagnostic imaging equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Role of Regional Markets in Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market, closely followed by North America as the second biggest region. In contrast, Africa represented the smallest segment of this market. The comprehensive market report also covers other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, providing a global perspective on market distribution and growth trends.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.