Elephant Robotics Brings Open Robotics Platforms and Embodied AI Innovations to IROS 2026

Discover open robotic platforms, embodied AI solutions, and intelligent automation technologies at Elephant Robotics' Booth 405 during IROS 2026.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence and robotics technologies continue to advance, global industry events have become essential platforms for robotics companies to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends, and connect with researchers, developers, and industry leaders. The IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) is one of the world’s leading robotics conferences, bringing together thousands of experts from academia and industry to explore advancements in intelligent robotics, autonomous systems, embodied intelligence, and human-robot interaction (HRI). Scheduled for September 28–30, in Pittsburgh, USA, IROS 2026 is organized by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society and the Robotics Society of Japan. Elephant Robotics is honored to participate in this global event, showcasing its latest robotic platforms and solutions for education, scientific research, and commercial applications. Through live demonstrations, the company will highlight how open, accessible, and flexible robotics technologies can empower researchers, educators, and developers to accelerate innovation and advance intelligent robotics.Addressing the Growing Challenges in Robotics Education and ResearchAs robotics and AI education continue to expand, many institutions still face challenges including limited teaching methods, insufficient hands-on training opportunities, a lack of diverse educational platforms, and limited access to structured courses and experimental resources. Traditional teaching approaches often focus heavily on theoretical knowledge, leaving students with fewer opportunities to directly interact with robotic systems, develop practical skills, and explore real-world applications. To address these challenges, Elephant Robotics has developed a diverse portfolio of robotic platforms that combine open hardware, intelligent interaction, and flexible development capabilities. At IROS 2026, the company will present a range of robotics solutions featuring Large Language Models (LLMs), Vision Language Models (VLMs), advanced perception technologies, and open software ecosystems, demonstrating new possibilities for human-robot interaction, embodied intelligence, and robotics innovation.Intelligent Robot Assistant for Human-Robot Interaction and AI ResearchThe Mercury B1 semi-humanoid robot is designed for academic and scientific research, robotics education, and intelligent manufacturing applications. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super, Mercury B1 features 17 degrees of freedom, dual robotic arms, a 9-inch touchscreen, and an integrated 3D camera, providing a versatile platform for embodied AI research and intelligent robotics development. With advanced perception capabilities, machine vision, voice interaction, and intelligent control, Mercury B1 enables natural HRI through real-time recognition and communication. Its high-precision motion control and flexible dual-arm operation make it an ideal platform for researchers and developers exploring LLM- and VLM-based robotics applications and integrating AI algorithms into real-world robotic systems.Embodied Intelligence Robots for Smart Living and Service ApplicationsElephant Robotics’ Embodied Intelligence Lab Solution is built around the intelligent 6-DOF robotic arm myArm M750 , integrating high-precision actuators, machine vision systems, and intelligent control technologies to support embodied AI research and experimentation. The system enables robots to perform human-like dual-arm operations and complete complex tasks such as folding clothes and washing dishes, demonstrating advanced capabilities in perception, decision-making, and manipulation. By connecting AI algorithms with physical robotic systems, the solution provides researchers with a practical foundation for exploring next-generation human-centered robotics across smart living, service robotics, and commercial applications.Compound Robot Logistics Solution for Robotics EducationDesigned for universities and professional training institutions, the company's Compound Robot Logistics Solution integrates the 6-axis mechArm 270 collaborative robot arm and myAGV Jetson Nano mobile robot into a comprehensive platform for robotics education and hands-on learning. Featuring one-click deployment, visual demonstrations, and structured teaching resources, the solution supports learning in robotic manipulation, autonomous navigation, machine vision, and intelligent automation workflows. With flexible hardware architecture and open development interfaces, educators and researchers can customize applications and develop experimental scenarios, enabling students to gain practical experience in robotics, automation, and intelligent logistics.Advanced Mobile Manipulation Systems for Robotics ResearchFor advanced robotics research and intelligent automation development, Elephant Robotics will showcase its advanced compound mobile robot systems that combine mobility and manipulation capabilities. Built on the omnidirectional mobile chassis myAGV Pro and the 6-DOF myCobot Pro Series collaborative robotic arm featuring harmonic drive joint modules, the system supports research in mobile manipulation, autonomous systems, and embodied intelligence. Equipped with LiDAR sensors, camera systems, open interfaces, and a flexible software ecosystem, the system enables researchers to explore autonomous navigation, perception-driven manipulation, and AI-powered robotic applications. Compatible with major AI frameworks, robotics development tools, and simulation environments, it supports the integration of machine learning models and advanced algorithms, providing a scalable foundation for next-generation robotics research.At IROS 2026, Elephant Robotics invites the global robotics community to step into the future of intelligent robotics through live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and inspiring conversations. By combining open robotic platforms, advanced AI technologies, and flexible development ecosystems, Elephant Robotics is empowering researchers, educators, and innovators to push the boundaries of embodied AI, human-robot interaction, and intelligent automation. Visit Booth 405 to meet with Elephant Robotics’ experts, experience the latest robotic innovations firsthand, and discover how accessible, intelligent robotics can transform ideas into real-world possibilities across academia, research, and industry!

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