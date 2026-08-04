VIDEO: Press Conference-Investigators Arrest Old Trails Fire Arson Suspect





Video of today’s press conference can be downloaded here for use Old Trails Fire Arrest or viewed on the Spokane County YouTube Channel or Facebook Page.





Investigators Arrest Old Trails Fire Arson Suspect

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives and Washington State Department of Natural Resources Fire Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect for Arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire.

Major Crimes Detectives, working with DNR Investigators, identified a suspect in the Old Trails Fire and, through their investigation, developed probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Aaron F. Farinacci, a convicted felon, for Arson 1st Degree.

In collaboration with the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Farinacci and a search warrant for his residence.

Today, Investigators, with the assistance of the Spokane County Warrant Service Group (a small contingent of SWAT Team members), served a search warrant at his residence in the 2800 block of W. Elliott Drive, and Farinacci was arrested without incident.

Farinacci was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Arson 1st Degree.

The Old Trails Fire, one of several fires devastating Spokane County and the City of Spokane, was initially reported on August 1, 2026, at approximately 12:00 pm, near the intersection of N. Old Trails Road and W. Euclid Road, north of the City of Airway Heights.

This remains an active investigation, as does the investigation into the cause and origins of the Autumn Lane and Fairview Fires. No additional information is available at this time.

###

Tips from Citizens, along with information from Airway Heights Police Officers and Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who responded to the initial call and conducted evacuations, proved to be extremely valuable to Fire Investigators, leading to today’s arrest.

####