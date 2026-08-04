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The Business Research Company's Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Report Examines Industry Trends, Growth Drivers And Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $16.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diabetes treatment devices market has been experiencing considerable growth lately, driven by advancements in technology and an increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide. As healthcare evolves, these devices are becoming more sophisticated and accessible, helping patients better manage their condition. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors influencing its expansion, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Diabetes Treatment Devices Market

The diabetes treatment devices market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $12.34 billion in 2025 to $13.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This expansion during the historical period has been largely driven by reliance on traditional blood glucose meters, limited awareness about self-monitoring devices, increasing hospital and diagnostic center infrastructure, a rising prevalence of diabetes, and steady adoption of standard lancets and testing strips.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing robustly, reaching $16.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The forecasted growth is supported by innovations like smart insulin pens and pumps, growing use of real-time continuous glucose monitoring, integration with smartphones and wearable technology, expansion of remote patient monitoring programs, and the rise of diabetes clinics alongside online distribution channels. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include wider adoption of continuous glucose monitoring devices, preference for smart insulin delivery systems, growth in homecare and remote monitoring, the proliferation of wearable and handheld glucometers, and increased demand for safety-enhanced lancets and testing strips.

Understanding Diabetes Treatment Devices and Their Role

Diabetes treatment devices consist of medical tools designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels effectively. They include equipment for monitoring glucose, delivering insulin, and supporting other diabetes-related health needs. These devices play a crucial role in maintaining optimal blood glucose control, thereby helping to minimize complications associated with diabetes.

View the full diabetes treatment devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-treatment-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Impact of Rising Obesity on the Diabetes Treatment Devices Market

One of the main factors propelling growth in the diabetes treatment devices market is the increasing prevalence of obesity. Obesity rates relate to the percentage of people categorized as obese based on their body mass index (BMI). Rising obesity is largely due to unhealthy diets that are high in calories, sugars, and fats combined with insufficient physical activity, leading to excessive weight gain. Diabetes treatment devices contribute to managing obesity by supporting better blood sugar control, which encourages healthier lifestyle choices and weight management.

For example, in September 2024, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2023, adult obesity rates reached 35% or higher in 23 US states, an increase from 22 states in 2022. This trend highlights the worsening obesity problem and underscores how growing obesity rates are driving demand for diabetes treatment devices.

Regional Overview and Market Expansion in Diabetes Treatment Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetes treatment devices market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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