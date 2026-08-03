Monday, August 3, 2026 Emergency Management Daily Briefing for Whatcom County

Whatcom County Hazard Mitigation Plan update survey

We will be keeping the Hazard Mitigation Plan survey up indefinitely, but only including comments made by July 1 for this update. The public is encouraged to provide input and feedback through the survey.

Active Incidents

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Emergency Operations Center is not activated. Make sure you are signed up for alerts, see WhatcomReady to sign up.

We are aware of the fires in the far east part of the county around Ross Lake, but have no involvement in activities at this time. More information can be gotten through the North Cascades National Park Service.

Advisories, Watches and Warnings

There currently are no advisories, watches or warnings in Whatcom County.

DNR fire danger level for the lowlands is at High, with the Cascades at Moderate to High. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Outdoor Burning: As of 0800 July 17, a Stage 2 burn ban will to into place until further notice. All open burning is prohibited.

WA Dept. of Ecology has declared a drought as of April 8, 2026 that includes Whatcom County. See here for more information. The U.S. Drought Monitor does not have Whatcom County in a drought. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Inland Weather

Dry and mild weather will be expected through the forecast period as a stable pattern establishes itself within the region. Temperatures will be warming day to day, nearing/exceeding 80 on Tuesday. Not expecting any wind concerns as stronger breezes likely top out around 15 mph. Additionally, wildfire smoke will be settling into the region by Monday morning. Reduced air quality will then be expected at times through Tuesday as we climb up to moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, with the highest AQI values coming on Tuesday with widespread orange levels. The worst air quality will generally be for E parts of the area. Dry weather will continue through this upcoming week and into the weekend as a stable pattern remains perched over the region. Guidance hints at the potential for light showers to return on Sunday, although confidence remains low. No major winds concerns are expected, although we can expect breezes up to around 15 mph each afternoon. Temperatures will continue warming on Wednesday, remaining similar on Thursday before a slight cool down is expected Friday and on into the weekend.

Coastal Weather

A strong surface high pressure will remain centered well offshore into midweek as thermally induced low pressure expands northward across the interior of Western Washington. The thermal trough will shift eastward toward the second half of the week for increasing onshore flow.

For the Strait and Inland Coastal waters of Whatcom County today we will have northwest winds at around 5 knots. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Moving into the evening, winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 knots. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Tomorrow, winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 knots. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Areas of smoke. For look at real time coastal weather and tides you can link here to the Cherry Point NOAA Tide Station.

Air Quality

Air quality this morning is good for most areas, but smoke will be moving into the area soon. Visit the Whatcom County Health and Community Services Wildfire Smoke for up-to-date information and air quality.

Emergency Management Tips and Reminders

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Activities

ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN FOR EAST WHATCOM CERT BASIC TRAINING COURSE

Date: Wednesday evenings, 6p-9p, August 5 - September 23, 2026, Location: Kendall Fire Station #92

To enroll, email [email protected]

CERT classes are ongoing. See here to sign up for a class and more information.

Events we are participating in

Date Time Location Event Name

Sponsor May 2 11 am-2 pm Peaceful Valley Clubhouse, 8335 Kendall Rd., Kendall Community Wildfire Preparedness Day Whatcom Conservation District May 24 12 noon Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham Whatcom Memorial Day Parade Whatcom Memorial Day Parade June 6 10 am-1 pm Barkley Village, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham Family Safety Fair Barkley Village and South Whatcom Fire Authority June 28 10 am- 2 pm Lummi Island Fire Station 38 WCFD 11 Open House/Safety Fair Lummi Island Fire Dept July 12 11 am-1 pm Downtown Bellingham-starts at Halleck St Bellingham Pride Parade







Preparedness Tips

Summer Water Safety Tips

Washington waters are often cold enough to cause muscles to not work. Even when the outside temperatures are high, water temperatures can be cold enough to overwhelm even the strongest swimmer.

If you plan to be in or near water this summer, follow these recommendations:

Learn to swim, including water safety and survival skills — To enjoy the water safely, learn swim strokes, water safety, survival skills, and becoming comfortable in the water.

Wear a life jacket — Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket when boating, tubing, rafting, swimming or other activities in or on lakes, rivers, salt water, or pools without a lifeguard. Life jacket information for children and teens.

Swim where there is a lifeguard — Swim in areas with lifeguards when possible. Wear a life jacket while swimming in unguarded waters or until the guards start their service.

Supervise children in or near water — Always provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water. Stay within touching distance of young children at all times.

Do not use alcohol or drugs during water activities — Never use alcohol or other impairing drugs during water and boating activities or while supervising children around the water. Alcohol affects balance, coordination, and judgement. Exposure to sun and heat worsen these effects.

Know what to do in an emergency — Learn first aid and CPR. Seconds count—the more quickly lifesaving CPR is started, the better the chances of recovery. Bring a cell phone or know where to find the nearest phone. Dial 911 in an emergency. Learn safe ways to rescue others without putting yourself in danger (reach for them, throw something to them, don’t go into the water after them). If you are in trouble: flip, float, relax (like a starfish).



The Emergency Management Daily Briefing is produced Monday through Friday unless an update is required for an incident or event over a weekend or holiday.