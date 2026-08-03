There are community members offering ballot return services. If a voter chooses to return their ballot at one of these unofficial locations, it is the voter’s choice to do so. Please know these are not Official Ballot Drop Boxes locations, and are not affiliated with the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, Elections Division. There are no Washington State laws that prevent ballot harvesting (people collecting voted ballots).

Auditor Henthorn strongly recommends a voter return their ballot to any of the 23 Official Ballot Drop Box locations by 8:00 pm sharp on August 4. You will find the list of Official Ballot Drop Boxes here: https://www.whatcomcounty.us/1863/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations .