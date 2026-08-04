Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens Honored in Formal Investiture Ceremony

Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna administers the oath of office to Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens during an investiture ceremony at Aliʻiōlani Hale on Aug. 3, 2026.

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court held an investiture ceremony today at Aliʻiōlani Hale for Chief Justice Vladimir Devens. Chief Justice Devens was sworn in on May 5, when he took the oath of office administered by then-Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna. Today’s ceremony formally acknowledged his commission and provided an opportunity for the Judiciary, his colleagues, and his family and friends to celebrate this milestone.

In addressing the standing-room-only audience, Chief Justice Devens remarked, “To the people of Hawaiʻi: I am here to serve you. Your trust is both a privilege and a responsibility that I will carry each and every day.”

Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna administered the ceremonial oath of office, formally recognizing Chief Justice Devens as the sixth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Hawaiʻi since statehood.

Governor Josh Green, who appointed Devens to serve as Chief Justice, attended the ceremony along with First Lady Jaime Kanani Green, Senate President Ronald Kouchi, Representative David Tarnas, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Florence Nakakuni, Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Mark Murakami, Associate Justices Todd Eddins and Lisa Ginoza, Intermediate Court of Appeals Chief Judge Karen Nakasone, and many sitting and retired judges, attorneys, Judiciary employees, family members, and friends.

Hawai’i Governor Josh Green (left) takes a photo with Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green (right).

“The office of Chief Justice carries tremendous responsibility, not only in interpreting the law, but also in leading one of the three coequal branches of government. I am confident Chief Justice Devens will continue to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with integrity, independence, and fairness,” said Governor Green.

As Chief Justice, Devens serves as the administrative head of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, overseeing court operations statewide while also leading Hawaiʻi’s highest court.