Indiana Democratic Party Statement on Andy Zay’s Dismissal From IURC

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian released the following statement on reports that Andy Zay was dismissed today by Governor Mike Braun as a member of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

“Mike Braun and the Republican legislature have done everything to bend over backward for utility companies. Now, Braun is using Andy Zay as a scapegoat. Braun knew the AES case was being investigated when he appointed Zay. The buck must stop with the governor’s poor judgment. The only commissioner who voted against any recent major electric increase is former Democratic State Senator Bob Deig. We invite Hoosiers to elect more Democratic legislators this November who will put families before utility profits for a change.”

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