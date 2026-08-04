ROJAN FRAGRANCE TRADING (PTY) LTD Launches Phase Two of South Africa Expansion Strategy

ROJAN FRAGRANCE TRADING

Company Plans to Expand Local Operations, Support Employment Opportunities and Advance Localized Manufacturing Development

Phase Two represents the next step in ROJAN's long-term development strategy for South Africa” — Company's management

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROJAN FRAGRANCE TRADING (PTY) LTD ("ROJAN") today announced the launch of Phase Two of its South Africa expansion strategy, marking the next stage of the company's long-term regional development.Building on its market activities since 2024, the new phase will focus on expanding local operations, strengthening strategic partnerships, enhancing digital capabilities, and further developing the company's regional operating infrastructure in South Africa.South Africa remains one of ROJAN's priority markets within its broader regional strategy, supported by the country's growing beauty and personal care sector, expanding digital commerce ecosystem, and increasing demand for premium fragrance products.Supporting Local Business DevelopmentAs part of the current expansion framework, ROJAN plans to continue expanding its local operating network across business development, customer support, digital operations, supply chain management, marketing, logistics, and partner collaboration.As part of its Phase Two expansion strategy, ROJAN expects to gradually create up to approximately 60,000 new jobs throughout the implementation of its South African expansion program. The recruitment process will be implemented in phases, subject to business development, project progress, market demand, and applicable regulatory requirements.ROJAN stated that workforce development and partner participation will be expanded progressively in line with operational requirements and business growth.To support the implementation of Phase Two, the company and its business partners have established a proposed investment framework of up to ZAR229.3 million, comprising up to ZAR132.5 million from local business partners and up to ZAR96.8 million from ROJAN.The proposed investment is expected to support operational infrastructure, digital systems, professional training, brand development, localized supply chain capabilities, and market expansion activities.Actual investment amounts, implementation schedules, and project scope will be determined in accordance with commercial agreements, project progress, regulatory requirements, and market conditions.Advancing Localized Manufacturing DevelopmentIn parallel with its commercial expansion, ROJAN also plans to advance localized fragrance manufacturing development in South Africa.Subject to commercial feasibility, regulatory approvals, infrastructure readiness, and market demand, the company expects to progress the development of localized manufacturing facilities before the end of 2028 as part of its long-term regional operating strategy.The proposed manufacturing framework is expected to include fragrance formulation, raw material sourcing, filling, packaging, quality management, warehousing, logistics, and related supply chain operations.ROJAN believes that localized manufacturing capabilities may contribute to improved operational efficiency, enhanced supply chain resilience, and broader collaboration with regional suppliers and business partners over the long term.Continuing Long-Term Regional DevelopmentThe company also plans to continue investing in digital infrastructure, organizational development, and professional training programs to strengthen operational consistency and support long-term regional growth.South Africa will continue to play an important role in ROJAN's regional development strategy, with future initiatives expected to build on the company's local operating experience and partnerships.Management Comment"Phase Two represents the next step in ROJAN's long-term development strategy for South Africa," the company's management said."Our priority is to strengthen local operational capabilities through responsible investment, sustainable business development, and long-term collaboration with local partners. As our business continues to develop, we will progressively expand our operational presence while advancing localized manufacturing capabilities that support long-term regional growth."About ROJAN FRAGRANCE TRADING (PTY) LTDROJAN FRAGRANCE TRADING (PTY) LTD is an international fragrance company specializing in fragrance development, brand management, digital commerce, and localized market expansion. Through product innovation, operational development, and strategic partnerships, the company supports long-term business growth across regional fragrance markets.

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