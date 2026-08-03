General Assembly education leaders announce efforts to combat teacher misconduct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Education committee and subcommittee chairs in the Tennessee General Assembly today announced plans to pursue legislation to strengthen protections for students and hold bad educators accountable for sexual misconduct and other forms of abuse.

House Education Committee Chair Mark White, R-Memphis, Senate Education Committee Chair Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, along with House education subcommittee chairs Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, William Slater, R-Gallatin, Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville, will work in the coming months to find new ways to crack down on all forms of inappropriate behavior and abuse toward Tennessee students.

The announcement comes in the wake of the termination of a Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools teacher accused of using artificial intelligence to make inappropriate videos of students.

“The overwhelming majority of teachers are dedicated to educating and guiding the next generation of Tennesseans, but a few bad actors choose instead to abuse this trust and prey on the students they’re meant to protect. No parent should ever have to question whether their child will be safe in the classroom,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Reprehensible behavior like sexual harassment, abuse and exploitation should always be met with severe consequences. In the coming months, we will craft legislation that better prioritizes student safety, holds predators accountable and reinforces the integrity of Tennessee’s classrooms.”

A 2022 survey of students in four states found that 11.7% experienced some form of sexual misconduct during grades K-12 from teachers or school staff, including sexual comments.

The General Assembly has strengthened student protections in recent years. Earlier this year, lawmakers updated the teacher code of ethics to prohibit any sexually related behavior between a teacher and former student within 12 months of graduating or leaving, regardless of consent. Similar protections were already in place for current students. The legislature also passed the Tennessee Anti-Grooming Act, which creates enhanced penalties for adults, including teachers and coaches, who engage in a pattern of behavior intended to prepare a minor for sexual abuse.

In 2024, the General Assembly passed a law ensuring any teacher who pleads guilty to certain violent crimes has their teaching license revoked immediately.

Additional proposals to protect students will be considered when the 115th General Assembly convenes on Jan. 12.