Demolition marks next step in redevelopment of former Dee Lite Bakery site

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu today marked the start of demolition at the former Dee Lite Bakery property, clearing the way for a future affordable housing development that will help create new homes for Honolulu residents.

Located at 1907 Eluwene St., directly across from the future Mokauea (Kalihi) Skyline Station, the site is being developed as part of the Blangiardi administration’s housing strategy to activate transit-oriented development areas along the Skyline rail corridor.

Demolition activities, being performed by RHS Lee, are expected to take approximately one month, weather and site conditions permitting. During this time, the public can expect increased construction activity, including heavy equipment, construction vehicles, dust suppression measures and intermittent noise during normal daytime working hours. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal, and appropriate safety measures will be maintained throughout the demolition process.

“With the future Mokauea Skyline Station taking shape just across the street, today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for this neighborhood,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I want to thank HART, our City team, our project partners, our contractors and the Kalihi community for helping us get to this point. HART has done an incredible job building the transit infrastructure. Now it’s our turn to build on that investment by creating the homes and neighborhoods that will bring this community to life. That’s the promise of transit-oriented development—and it’s how we create a place where people can afford to live, work and play for generations to come.”

The Dee Lite property is one of several City-owned sites being advanced for future affordable housing development. Over the past year, the City has activated a pipeline of more than 2,500 planned homes on City-owned land through public-private partnerships and strategic redevelopment initiatives, representing one of the most ambitious affordable housing efforts in the City’s history.

Planning, procurement and community engagement for the Dee Lite redevelopment will continue as the City advances the project toward future affordable housing. Once complete, the redevelopment will help transform publicly owned land into new housing opportunities that allow more Honolulu residents to live near jobs, services and public transit.

To learn more about the Dee Lite redevelopment and demolition project, visit: https://www.honolulu.gov/dhlm/demo/

To learn more about the Kalihi Neighborhood Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Plan, visit: https://www.honolulu.gov/tod/neighborhoods/kalihi/

To learn more about the future Mokauea (Kalihi) Skyline Station, visit: https://honolulutransit.org/mokauea/