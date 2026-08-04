PRESS RELEASE: PUC EXPANDS THE HAWAII UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FOR PRINT DISABILITY ASSISTANCE-Requires all telecommunication providers to contribute to the fund to increase access to print media for blind, low-vision and individuals with print disabilities

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

JON S. ITOMURA

CHAIR

PUC EXPANDS THE HAWAII UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FOR PRINT DISABILITY ASSISTANCE

Requires all telecommunication providers to contribute to the fund to increase access to print media for blind, low-vision and individuals with print disabilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2026

HONOLULU – The Public Utilities Commission has issued a decision and order today establishing a source of funding to permanently expand no-cost access to newspapers and magazines for qualified individuals who are blind, have low-vision or have other print disabilities.

In its order, the commission requires all telecommunication providers operating in Hawai‘i to contribute 0.095% of its gross annual revenue to the Hawai‘i Universal Service Fund to support the program. Providers may pass on this cost to customers as a small charge if they file an updated tariff with the commission. If applied, customers telecommunication bills may increase by about $0.10 per every $100 of charges as early as September 2, or 30 days after the company files an updated tariff with the commission (if the updated tariff wasn’t filed before September 2).

Since 2023, the print disability program has been run under a contract with the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) as a pilot project. The establishment of permanent funding now ensures long-term stability to the program and the people depend on it for timely access to critical information, including public notices, emergency alerts, and other essential updates.

Qualified individuals with print disabilities may learn more about how to apply for the print disability assistance program on the NFB-Newsline website at https://nfbnewslinehawaii.org .

The Hawai‘i Universal Service Fund supports programs that help ensure statewide access to essential telecommunications services, including no‑cost telephone relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Expanding the use of the fund strengthens communications access for individuals with print disabilities and reinforces the state’s commitment to equitable access to important information.

The decision and order is available on the commission’s eServices website.

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