MPD Investigating 1st Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 12:09 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2900 block of 1st Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Makai Smith, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26101448

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