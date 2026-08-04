Blaze.tech raises $8.5 million pre-seed, marking first investment from new healthcare venture firm Friale

Blaze.tech receives investment from Friale. Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Nanxi Liu (left) and Tina Wojcik (right)

Announcing $8.5 million in pre-seed funding, Blaze enables healthcare teams to create HIPAA-compliant custom software with AI.

There's no platform that ships compliant healthcare apps as fast as Blaze. We believe healthcare's next generation of software gets built on Blaze.” — Bryan Frist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blaze.tech (“Blaze”), the AI app building platform purpose-built for healthcare , today announced an investment from Friale, a new healthcare-focused venture firm founded by the family behind HCA, the nation’s largest hospital operator. Blaze is Friale’s first investment, and the round adds $5 million additional capital to Blaze’s pre-seed, bringing the total to $8.5 million.“Our mission is to make building healthcare software radically easier, so anyone with an idea to improve healthcare can have the power to build it,” said Nanxi Liu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Blaze.tech. “Every week, we see someone build a prototype with AI, demo it to a customer, and then hit a wall because the app isn’t connected to systems healthcare runs on and doesn’t have the compliance that real patient data demands. We built Blaze for that last mile—production apps that handle real patient data, write back into EHRs, and send prescriptions nationwide.”“Blaze can generate multi-portal applications, fully structured relational databases, and end-to-end workflows in minutes. But in healthcare, speed only matters if you can trust what you ship,” said Tina Wojcik, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Blaze.tech. “That’s why we pair AI generation with deterministic, auditable workflows, guardrails on every AI action, and separate development, staging, and production environments to protect live patient data. Healthcare teams get the velocity of AI with the control of enterprise software baked in from day one.”From individual doctors to Fortune 500s, healthcare organizations use Blaze to build HIPAA-compliant solutions tailored to how they operate. With Blaze, patient portals, scheduling, custom EMRs, billing, and prescribing workflows are optimized for each organization’s unique operations. Kiaora runs its entire online GLP-1 and hormone-therapy prescribing business on Blaze; The Care Connexion runs its therapist-referral platform on it. Larger provider groups use Blaze to automate clinical workflows inside their EHRs.Blaze's security rigor is independently verified—Blaze is SOC 2 Type II certified and the only AI app builder with HITRUST e1 certification , signed BAAs, full audit trails, native e-prescribing, and EHR integrations.“Surrounded by healthcare my entire life, I have seen how high the bar is for bringing new ideas safely into the American healthcare system,” said Bryan Frist, Co-Founder of Friale. “That bar is exactly why healthcare software is so slow to build, and why Blaze matters. There’s no platform that ships compliant healthcare apps as fast as Blaze. We believe healthcare's next generation of software gets built on Blaze, and when it does, America will have faster, better, more affordable care.”Beyond capital, Friale brings decades of Frist family leadership in American healthcare. Bryan Frist's grandfather co-founded HCA Healthcare, and the family remains its largest shareholder. His father, Bill Frist, is a heart surgeon and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader. Co-founders Frist and Alexander met at Harvard Business School and founded a mobility company together.“U.S. healthcare spends close to a trillion dollars a year on administration—much of it pure waste that makes care slower and worse. The answer is better software, but healthcare's compliance bar has made it nearly impossible to build. Until Blaze," said Nick Alexander, Co-Founder of Friale. "Nanxi and Tina have built the best product in the category, and the market is proving it. The fastest-growing healthcare startups and the largest provider groups now run core operations on Blaze.”Blaze will use the new capital to expand its healthcare-specific product capabilities, deepen integrations with healthcare systems and clearinghouses, and grow its team to support the continued customer demand.About Blaze.techBlaze.tech is the AI-driven platform purpose-built for healthcare. SOC 2 Type II certified and the only AI app builder with HITRUST e1 certification, Blaze lets organizations design, build, and deploy custom, HIPAA-compliant software—patient portals, billing, scheduling, automated workflows inside EHRs—without the time, cost, or compliance risk of traditional development. Learn more at www.blaze.tech or email press@blaze.tech.About FrialeFriale is a venture firm focused on healthcare and AI, founded by Bryan Frist and Nick Alexander to back early-stage companies building the next generation of healthcare infrastructure, services, and software. Blaze.tech is its first investment. Learn more at www.Friale.com or email hello@friale.com. https://www.linkedin.com/company/friale/

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