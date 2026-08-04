STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

MANA MORIARTY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FREE EMISSIONS FIX AVAILABLE FOR AFFECTED MERCEDES-BENZ DIESEL OWNERS IN HAWAIʻI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is urging Hawaiʻi owners and lessees of certain Mercedes diesel vehicles to contact a Hawaiʻi Mercedes-Benz dealer to schedule an appointment for an Approved Emission Modification (AEM) before August 31, 2026 — and to file a claim to receive an incentive payment of up to $2,000, before September 30, 2026.

The AEM and the incentive payment are available as part of a settlement resolving claims against Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC and Mercedes-Benz Group AG that “defeat devices” installed in certain Mercedes vehicles allowed the vehicles to illegally emit pollutants that exceeded federal and state limits while Mercedes marketed the vehicles as “environmentally friendly.”

“Eligible consumers have a real opportunity to get their vehicles fixed at no cost and receive money back — but the clock is running,” said Mana Moriarty, executive director, Office of Consumer Protection. “We want every eligible owner and lessee in Hawaiʻi to know about these deadlines before it’s too late to claim what they’re owed.”

How to Schedule an Appointment for an AEM

Eligible owners and lessees can receive an AEM by calling one of two authorized Mercedes dealers to schedule an appointment.

Two dealers are currently approved to make the AEM at no charge to eligible owners and lessees, if an appointment is scheduled and completed before August 31, 2026. Installation of the AEM is free of charge before August 31, 2026 and comes with an Extended Modification Warranty.

To schedule your appointment, call your nearest authorized Mercedes dealership.

Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu

818 Kapiʻolani Boulevard

Honolulu

808-592-5151

https://www.mercedesbenzofhonolulu.com/

Mercedes-Benz of Maui

69 Hobron Avenue

Kahului

808-872-1500

https://www.mbofmaui.com/

Consumers may also contact the Mercedes Customer Care Center at 1-800-FOR-MERC for additional assistance.

How to Check Eligibility

Mercedes has mailed notices to known current and former owners and lessees of affected vehicles. That notice includes a unique ID and PIN, which consumers will need to log in and submit a claim. Consumers who believe they may be eligible — including those who no longer have their notice — can visit the official claims website or call the settlement administrator directly to confirm eligibility:

The website includes a full list of eligible vehicles, frequently asked questions and a secure portal to submit a claim using the ID and PIN from the mailed notice.

How to File a Claim

Owners and lessees of vehicles that receive the AEM between August 1, 2023, and August 31, 2026, are eligible for a $2,000 AEM Installation Incentive Payment if they submit a valid claim by the September 30, 2026 deadline. Valid claims must be submitted via the secure portal at the official claims website: mbaemincentive.com.

Include with your Claim:

A copy of the title of your vehicle if you currently own your vehicle, or a copy of the bill of sale for your vehicle, if you no longer own your vehicle.

The final repair order from your authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealer proving that your vehicle had the AEM installed between August 1, 2023 and August 31, 2026.

Notices mailed to known current and former owners and lessees of affected vehicles include a unique ID and PIN, which consumers will need to log in and submit a claim. If you no longer have your notice or your unique ID and PIN, you can visit the official claims website mbaemincentive.com or call the settlement administrator directly at 1-888-865-4540 (toll-free).

Affected Vehicles

The judgment covers certain 2009–2016 model year Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner-badged Sprinter diesel vehicles equipped with “BlueTEC” diesel technology, including the E250, E350, GL320, GL350, GLE300d, GLE350d, GLK250, ML250, ML320, ML350, R320, R350, S350 and 4- and 6-cylinder Sprinter vans. A full list of eligible models and model years is available on the claims website.

About the Settlement

A Final Consent Judgment and Order entered June 9, 2026, by the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Civil No. 1CCV-26-0000525), resolved claims brought by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP), the Department of the Attorney General and the Department of Health against Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Hawaiʻi joined the judgment as part of a coalition of 50 state attorneys general.

Beginning in 2008 and continuing through 2016, the states alleged Mercedes-Benz manufactured, marketed and distributed nationwide more than 211,000 diesel passenger cars and vans equipped with software defeat devices that reduced emissions controls during normal driving while appearing compliant during testing — allowing the vehicles to exceed legal limits for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, a pollutant linked to respiratory illness and smog, while Mercedes marketed the vehicles as “environmentally friendly.” An estimated 450 owners or lessees in Hawaiʻi are eligible to receive the AEM.

Under the settlement, Mercedes-Benz will pay $120 million to the coalition of states immediately, with an additional $29,673,750 suspended and subject to reduction based on how many vehicles are repaired, removed from commerce, or repurchased by the company through August 31, 2026. Hawaiʻi will receive $263,356 for continued consumer protection efforts.

This settlement follows related settlements the states previously reached with Volkswagen ($570 million, 2016), Fiat Chrysler ($72.5 million, 2019) and Robert Bosch GmbH ($98.7 million, 2019) over similar emissions-related conduct.

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Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawaiʻi

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]