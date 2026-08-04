Equine Welfare Advocates Urge Congress to Support Van Drew-Titus Amendment to Protect Horses from Slaughter Pipeline

The measure would prohibit the transport of horses when there is reason to believe they may be slaughtered for human consumption.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine welfare supporters are urging Members of Congress to support the Van Drew-Titus Amendment. This measure aims to halt horse transport if there’s reason to believe that people might slaughter the animals for human consumption.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee included the amendment in the May 22 markup. It is part of the broader Build America 250 Act and awaits further action.

Private horse owners, rescues, and equine organizations work every day to place horses in safe homes. Advocates say those efforts can be undermined when kill buyers acquire horses for the purpose of shipping them to slaughter. They say practical federal safeguards are needed to help protect horses from entering the slaughter pipeline after being sold, transferred, or rehomed.

Some livestock industry groups have opposed the amendment, describing it as part of a broader effort by animal rights advocates to restrict the transportation of livestock for human consumption. Supporters of the amendment disagree with that characterization and say the measure is focused specifically on horses, not livestock raised for food.

“Horses occupy a distinct place in American life,” supporters say. “Like cats and dogs, horses are widely regarded by the public as companion animals, working partners, and athletes — not animals raised for meat.”

Cats and dogs already receive federal protection from slaughter for human consumption, but horses do not have the same federal safeguard. Advocates believe federal action is needed to close that gap and provide consistent protection.

In a May 28 letter published by Thoroughbred Daily News, Patrick Cummings, Executive Director of the National Thoroughbred Alliance, responded to opposition to the amendment. He wrote supporters are not seeking to restrict livestock transportation broadly and urged a more accurate discussion of the issue.

“We simply ask that the conversation reflect the genuine distinctions that make this issue different from livestock transportation broadly,” Cummings wrote.

Chris Heyde, Founder of Blue Marble Strategy, believes the amendment represents an important opportunity for those who have worked to end horse slaughter.

“Having worked on the effort to ban slaughter for 25 years, I feel we are so close and it is time to put all our effort into getting this across the finish line this Congress,” Heyde said.

Slaughtering American horses for human consumption remains a concern for private owners and rescue organizations. Although horse slaughter plants do not currently operate in the United States, American horses are transported across borders for slaughter. Advocates for equine welfare believe federal action is needed to close that gap and provide American equines with protection.

Members of the public may contact their U.S. Representatives and Senators and ask them to support the Van Drew-Titus Amendment to help protect American horses from transport for slaughter.

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American Equine Awareness shares equine issues and news with the public. AEA advocates for the preservation and protection of the country’s domestic and wild equine. The conviction that horse owners in the United States need to have the ability to safely rehome their horses led to the formation of the organization.

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