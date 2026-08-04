CHELSEA CONFIRM STAR-STUDDED PRE-SEASON TRAVELLING SQUAD AS THEY PREPARE FOR JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM SHOWDOWN

I know that in Malaysia they have a big big crowd and big support. We are looking forward to visiting Johor. Wherever we go in the world we see the support and passion for Chelsea.” — Chelsea Head Coach, Xabi Alonso

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than two weeks remaining before Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) welcome Chelsea FC to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, anticipation continues to build after the Premier League club confirmed the pre-season travelling squad.Supporters can now look forward to seeing some of Chelsea's biggest names in action, which could include Cole Palmer, João Pedro, Estêvão Willian, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia as the Blues conclude their five-match pre-season tour against the reigning Malaysian Super League champions on 9 August.The announcement of the travelling squad comes just days before Chelsea opened their pre-season campaign in Australia with an entertaining 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers, where João Pedro announced himself with a second-half hat-trick, while Jamie Gittens, Dário Essugo and teenage forward Dastan Satpayev also got on the scoresheet.For JDT, the fixture represents another opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe's elite clubs. For Malaysian supporters, it will be the first opportunity in more than a decade to watch Chelsea play outside Kuala Lumpur, and the first time the Blues have visited the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.Chelsea Head Coach Xabi Alonso said the club is looking forward to returning to Malaysia, where the Blues enjoy tremendous support, while continuing preparations for the new season.“I know that in Malaysia they have a big big crowd and big support. We are looking forward to visiting Johor. Wherever we go in the world we see the support and passion for Chelsea, the fans make great effort to watch the games and we really appreciate that.”Chelsea's visit to Malaysia marks the final stop of the club's APAC pre-season tour, which also includes fixtures in Sydney, Hong Kong and Jakarta, before the Blues return to England to complete preparations for the new Premier League season.The match between Chelsea FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim will kick off at 8.00pm on Sunday, 9 August, at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.The match is proudly supported by the Official Experience Partner, Tatler.Ticketing Information:Ticket prices begin at RM 154, with four seating options available up to RM 654. Tickets can be purchased via tickethotline.com.my. A processing fee applies per transaction.

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