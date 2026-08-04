CPW Officers recover body of boat incident victim at Monument Lake, Las Animas County

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Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body of a missing adult male Monday evening following a search at Monument Lake in Las Animas County.

The victim was recovered by CPW officers with the Marine Evidence Recovery Team following a single boat incident resulting in three other family members from the same boat being transported to Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were alerted around 10:15 a.m. of a single boat incident involving a pontoon boat with four boaters, three adults and one youth. Officers at Trinidad Lake State Park, the closest capability with a boat, deployed their team immediately and alerted the MERT in support of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Department. Based on an established mutual aid relationship, the department requested CPW to assume incident command of the response.

The Trinidad-based officers were in the water by approximately 11:15 a.m., with the MERT, along with their advanced sonar technology and underwater remote operated vehicle, joining the search by approximately 3:15 p.m.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., MERT officers located and recovered the victim. Waters in the area are approximately 17 feet deep and were 68 degrees at the time of the recovery. Next of kin have been notified and the victim was turned over to the Las Animas County Coroner for determination of cause and manner of death, and to release the victim's identity.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," said Floyd Duran, Trinidad Lake State Park manager and incident response commander. "We appreciate the professionalism and teamwork of our officers to bring this search and recovery operation to a respectful conclusion. We also note the strong partnership with Las Animas County that ensured we were ready to support the community in this difficult moment."

Throughout the recreation season, CPW encourages visitors to recreate responsibly around water, remain aware of changing conditions and make safety a priority at all times.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will conduct an investigation into this incident.

Imagery and video of CPW response at the lake earlier in the day is located HERE.



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